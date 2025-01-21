UCIE 2.0 Controller
The controller IP supports multiple BUS fabrics, including AXI4, AXI-Stream, CXS and Adapter direct access (for latency sensitive application), offering flexibility in connecting various components within the SoC. It also provides power optimization features such as dynamic clock gating and Power Management (PM) states (L1/L2) to reduce energy consumption without compromising performance. With flexible configuration options, including lane degradation and multi-module configurations, the UCIe controller can be adapted to meet diverse system requirements while ensuring high reliability, low Bit Error Rate (BER), and transmission integrity.
