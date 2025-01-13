Our silicon-proven UCIe-S interconnect IP solutions, offer industry-leading power efficiency, performance, and low latency, tailored for the next generation of consumer electronics, automotive, high-performance computing, AI and data center applications.



As shown, the "bump map" is an x16 UCIe PHY, which, when operating at 32 GT/s, the x16 UCIe-S, can provide up to 112 gigabytes per second bandwidth (GB/s) per 1,000um, or 224GB/s per 1,000um of for one x32 (lanes) UCIe-S channel for high-speed and high-bandwidth data transmission applications. Multiple UCIe-S PHYs can be aggregated to achieve larger bandwidth applications.



Equipped with real-time per-bit data eye monitors, the IPT UCIe-S PHY offers comprehensive visibility into data transmission performance. This monitoring capability allows users to track the quality of data transmission in real time, facilitating proactive optimization and troubleshooting for enhanced reliability without compromising performance.



With automatic training, voltage/temperature adaptive receiver, and per-bit data eye monitor, the IPT UCIe-S PHY is easy to program and integrate into Silicon-On-Package, ensuring continuous data transmission without errors or interruptions.



Working seamlessly with the IPT UCIe Controller, our PHY and controller make a complete solution.



Our patented Voltage and Temperature Adaptive Receiver compensates for VT changes during operation, adjusting the data eye window in real time to ensure normal transmission without errors, eliminating the need for retraining or stopping transmission.



