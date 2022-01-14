Compliant with UFS Specification v2.x, 3.x

Supports up to 2-lanes (restricted by Standard) running at HS-G3 (5.8Gbps)

AXI Support

All UPIU Processing

Datain, Dataout, Command, Response, RTT, Query, Task Management and Reject

Complete control of UIC Layer by UFS Host

Error Reporting and Handling Supported

Priority arbitration between command, query and task management UPIUs and Indexed based processing within Command and Query UPIUs.

Supports 32 UTP Transfer request descriptors and 8 UTP Task Management Descriptors for UFS host

Supports Boot LUN, RPMB Well-known LUNs.

Device: Up to 8 LUNs configurable. Up to 8 command queue in each LUN. Up to 8 tasks handling for task management.

Priority LUN handling.