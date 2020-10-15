The chip is intended for use in passive UHF transponder applications. IC derives its operating power from an RF electromagnetic field generated by a reader, which is received and rectified by the chip. The chip sends the answer back to the reader using a backscatter modulation technique. NT1025_4E4 provides a fast and flexible anti-collision protocol based on internal random number generator according to EPC standard. NT1025_4E4 supports all EPC C1G2 mandatory commands. NT1025_4E4 has a 480 bit EEPROM organized in 4 banks. NT1025_4E4 provides an authentication procedure based on the GOST 28147-89 cryptographic algorithm. For implementation of the algorithm, an additional 128-bit nonvolatile memory bank is used to store a secret key (Key128).