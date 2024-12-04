Ultra Compact Ethernet TSN End Station Controller IP for Automotive
The solution is designed to provide high-precision time synchronization and accurate traffic scheduling. It supports up to 8 traffic classes, each with a dedicated queue for all ports. It is available in two versions: Ethernet TSN End Station Controller IP and Ethernet Tiny TSN End Station Controller IP.
Both versions of the Ethernet TSN End Station controller IP include a comprehensive software package with device drivers for several operating systems, a software stack for 802.1AS and a complete demonstration system based on Linux.
The solution is available as technology-independent RTL source code (System Verilog) or encrypted netlist for ASIC and FPGA implementations. Furthermore, FPGA-based hardware platforms are available for evaluation and prototyping.
Block Diagram of the Ultra Compact Ethernet TSN End Station Controller IP for Automotive
