The Ethernet TSN End Station Controller IP family from Comcores is a comprehensive hardware and software solution for automotive applications. The solution implements Timing & Synchronization (802.1AS), Multiple types of Traffic Shaping (802.1Qav, 802.1Qby, 802.1Qcr), Frame preemption (802.1Qbu), Frame replication & elimination (802.1CB), Steam filtering & policing (802.1Qci), and optional MACsec encryption/decryption (802.1AE).



The solution is designed to provide high-precision time synchronization and accurate traffic scheduling. It supports up to 8 traffic classes, each with a dedicated queue for all ports. It is available in two versions: Ethernet TSN End Station Controller IP and Ethernet Tiny TSN End Station Controller IP.



Both versions of the Ethernet TSN End Station controller IP include a comprehensive software package with device drivers for several operating systems, a software stack for 802.1AS and a complete demonstration system based on Linux.



The solution is available as technology-independent RTL source code (System Verilog) or encrypted netlist for ASIC and FPGA implementations. Furthermore, FPGA-based hardware platforms are available for evaluation and prototyping.