Memory and storage security involves protecting storage resources and the data stored on them, both on-premises and in external data centers and the cloud. With the tremendous data and bandwidth growth in our connected world, security is essential to protect private and sensitive data as it moves across systems to storage, including memory. While the volume and variety of data are growing, so is the need for higher capacity, faster access, and accelerated processing. Designers are turning to high-performance, low-latency memory encryption solutions to preserve performance while protecting data over the latest generations of DDR, LPDDR, GDDR, and HBM memory interfaces. AES-XTS, or as it is sometimes referred XTS-AES, is the de-facto cryptographic algorithm for protecting the confidentiality of data-at-rest on storage devices. It is a standards-based symmetric algorithm defined by NIST SP800-38E and IEEE Std 1619-2018 specifications. It allows for pipelined architectures that can scale in performance to Terabits per second (Tbps) bandwidth.