Ultra-low Jitter Fractional-N Frequency Synthesizer PLL (5nm - 180nm)
Product is currently in mass production from 7nm to 28nm, and taped out in 5nm.
Features
- Jitter-Power optimized to meet PCIe1-5 reference clock requirements
- Wide functional range
- 24 bit fractional resolution so output frequency is programmable in steps less than 0.01ppm
- Noise Cancellation DAC enables ultra-low jitter in fractional mode -- better than "Low jitter" integer PLLs from many others
- Pairs with DPLL digital loop filter to construst a Jitter Cleaner PLL
- Small footprint
- Optional Spread Spectrum clock generation capability
Benefits
- Jitter-Power optimized to meet PCIe1-5 reference clock requirements - replaces 300mW/$2.50 clock chip
- Low area on chip -- keepouts = DRC limit in most cases
- Self biased and automatically adjusts for any input frequency, so no complicated programming is required
Deliverables
- GDSII
- CDL Netlist (MG Calibre Compatible)
- Functional Verilog Model
- Liberty timing models (.lib)
- LEF
- Application Note
Applications
- SerDes reference clock
- AFE/ADC/DAC reference clock
