Widely programmable fractional-N delta sigma frequency synthesizer. Low Power/ Low Area hard macro with industry leading jitter performance for its power/area class.

Product is currently in mass production from 7nm to 28nm, and taped out in 5nm.



Features

Jitter-Power optimized to meet PCIe1-5 reference clock requirements

Wide functional range

24 bit fractional resolution so output frequency is programmable in steps less than 0.01ppm

Noise Cancellation DAC enables ultra-low jitter in fractional mode -- better than "Low jitter" integer PLLs from many others

Pairs with DPLL digital loop filter to construst a Jitter Cleaner PLL

Small footprint

Optional Spread Spectrum clock generation capability

Benefits

Jitter-Power optimized to meet PCIe1-5 reference clock requirements - replaces 300mW/$2.50 clock chip

Low area on chip -- keepouts = DRC limit in most cases

Self biased and automatically adjusts for any input frequency, so no complicated programming is required

Deliverables

GDSII

CDL Netlist (MG Calibre Compatible)

Functional Verilog Model

Liberty timing models (.lib)

LEF

Application Note

Applications