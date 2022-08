Algo-Logic Systems’ Ultra-Low-Latency (ULL) Exact Match Search Engine (EMSE) IP is latency-optimized Key-Value Store (KVS) system for Accelerated Finance applications. Algo-Logic leverages FPGA Accelerations to deliver extreme look-up and IOP performance. EMSE core has the unique ability to maintain constant lookup time through an advanced table balancing algorithm input instead of a variable lookup delays common with trees and/or hash probing algorithms.



EMSE can be used either as a stand-alone FPGA IP using the hardware command interface or with an API so that data can be shared between software and logic on FPGA.