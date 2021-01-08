Ultra-Low Power 6 - 13 Bit 0.5 -10 kS/s 10μW Analog Front End
The AFE ASIC with current and voltage input channels was applied to commercial environmental sensors for ambient light, temperature and CO gas. An internal temperature monitor is included.
The AFE ASIC as well as the stand-alone SAR ADC are silicon evaluated using the XFAB XT018 process. Measurement results and samples are available.
The AFE IP was migrated to GF 22FDX. Fraunhofer IIS/EAS provides a detailed documentation and support for the IP integration. Modifications, extensions and technology ports of the IP are available on request.
Block Diagram of the Ultra-Low Power 6 - 13 Bit 0.5 -10 kS/s 10μW Analog Front End
