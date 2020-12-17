Ultra-Low Power 6 - 13 Bit 1-10 kS/s 1.9 μW SAR ADC
The ADC IP is applied for industrial and automotive ASIC products.
The ADC IP is silicon evaluated using the XFAB XT018 process. Measurement results and samples are available. The ADC IP was migrated to GF 22FDX and TSMC BCD180 technology with sampling rates up to 2 MS/s.
Fraunhofer IIS/EAS provides a detailed documentation and support for the IP integration. Modifications, extensions and technology ports of the IP are available on request.
View Ultra-Low Power 6 - 13 Bit 1-10 kS/s 1.9 μW SAR ADC full description to...
- see the entire Ultra-Low Power 6 - 13 Bit 1-10 kS/s 1.9 μW SAR ADC datasheet
- get in contact with Ultra-Low Power 6 - 13 Bit 1-10 kS/s 1.9 μW SAR ADC Supplier