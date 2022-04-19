The Expedera TimbreAI T3 is an ultra-low-power Artificial Intelligence (AI) Inference engine designed for audio noise reduction uses cases in power-constrained devices such as headsets. Featuring 3.2 GOPS (Giga Operations Per Second) of AI processing power, the TimbreAI T3 sips an astonishingly low 300μW or less power. Available off the shelf as soft IP, TimbreAI is portable to any foundry and silicon process. TimbreAI is designed to support quick and seamless deployments and provides optimal performance within the strict power and area constraints of today's advanced audio devices.