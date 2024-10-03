Ultra-low-power AI/ML processor and accelerator
architecture features a low power time-series ML accelerator (FETA), two clusters of highly parallelized neural processing units (NPU), energy-optimized on-chip memories, a flexible RISC-V microcontroller core, and a rich set of peripherals for easy system integration. Trained models can be deployed through CSEM’s ML compiler, supporting all common formats (e.g.ONNX).
NPU Clusters:
• Optimized for spatial neural networks (e.g. CNNs, ResNets, MobileNets)
• Sparsity exploitation
• Peak MAC performance: 160 GOPS
FETA Cluster:
• Optimized for temporal neural networks (e.g. RNNs like LSTM or GRU)
• Smart temporal feature extraction engine
Block Diagram of the Ultra-low-power AI/ML processor and accelerator
Video Demo of the Ultra-low-power AI/ML processor and accelerator
Emotion detection running from a coin cell battery
