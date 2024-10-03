Hierarchical scalability is the foundation principle of CSEM’s Fibonacci machine-learning (ML) system-on-chip (SoC). Like the Fibonacci number series, combining each element by the sum of the previous ones, the SoC can dynamically increase its computational performance by adding accelerator resources based on the application’s needs. Its heterogenous

architecture features a low power time-series ML accelerator (FETA), two clusters of highly parallelized neural processing units (NPU), energy-optimized on-chip memories, a flexible RISC-V microcontroller core, and a rich set of peripherals for easy system integration. Trained models can be deployed through CSEM’s ML compiler, supporting all common formats (e.g.ONNX).



NPU Clusters:



• Optimized for spatial neural networks (e.g. CNNs, ResNets, MobileNets)

• Sparsity exploitation

• Peak MAC performance: 160 GOPS



FETA Cluster:



• Optimized for temporal neural networks (e.g. RNNs like LSTM or GRU)

• Smart temporal feature extraction engine