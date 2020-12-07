Ultra-low Power Bandgap Reference and Temperature Sensor PTAT
The output voltage level can be customized on request.
The S3BGNT40LP3V3 is the ultra-low power using NPN bipolar device. The deep-nwell option is required. The block also provides Proportional to Absolute Temperature (PTAT) current output.
The S3BGNT40LP3V3 has been implemented on standard 40nm TSMC LP logic process with mandatory Deep-Nwell option. However, it is readily portable to any similar manufacturing process. Any activity of this nature can be fully supported.
Bandgap does not require any trimming or precision control. Reference can be loaded by capacitance up to 2pF on the output. The S3BGNT40LP3V3 provides BGOK signal output, which indicates that the bandgap reference voltage is
ready.
Block Diagram of the Ultra-low Power Bandgap Reference and Temperature Sensor PTAT
