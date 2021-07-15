Innatera's ultra-efficient neuromorphic processors mimic the brain's mechanisms for processing sensory data. Based on a proprietary analog-mixed signal computing architecture, Innatera's processors leverage the computing capabilities of spiking neural networks to deliver ground-breaking cognition performance within a narrow power envelope. With an unprecedented combination of ultra-low power consumption and short response latency, these devices enable high-performance always-on pattern recognition capabilities in applications at the sensor-edge.