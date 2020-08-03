The ODT-TVM-ULP-001C-16 is an ultra-low power temperature and voltage monitor designed in a standard 16nm CMOS process. The IP operates over the entire temperature range of -40C to 125C and is functional to 150C. The IP is designed to achieve ultra-low power operation at both the maximum and low sample rates.



The temperature monitor achieves excellent temperature accuracy without trim and +/-1C temperature accuracy after a single room temperature trim. The optional voltage monitor supports multiple differential or single-ended inputs with a rail-to-rail voltage range.



A one shot mode allows user to initiate an on-demand temperature or voltage measurement. When not operating, the entire block can be placed in a low power standby mode.



For a detailed product datasheet, please contact Omni Design at sales@omnidesigntech.com.

Features

Ultra-low energy consumption

Excellent temperature accuracy without trim

+/-1C temperature accuracy after single room temperature trim

0.08C temperature resolution

Optional embedded voltage monitor supports both single-ended and differential inputs, with input mux

Digital, 16-bit readout

Functional to 150C

Compact area

Benefits

Class leading performance

Ultra low power

Compact area

Standard CMOS process (no special layers)

-40C to 125C operation

Deliverables

Datasheet

Hard Macro (GDSII)

Characterization Report (as applicable)

Abstract View (LEF) for top level connectivity

Integration and Customer Support

Applications