Ultra-Low-Power Temperature/Voltage Monitor in 16nm CMOS
The temperature monitor achieves excellent temperature accuracy without trim and +/-1C temperature accuracy after a single room temperature trim. The optional voltage monitor supports multiple differential or single-ended inputs with a rail-to-rail voltage range.
A one shot mode allows user to initiate an on-demand temperature or voltage measurement. When not operating, the entire block can be placed in a low power standby mode.
For a detailed product datasheet, please contact Omni Design at sales@omnidesigntech.com.
Features
- Ultra-low energy consumption
- Excellent temperature accuracy without trim
- +/-1C temperature accuracy after single room temperature trim
- 0.08C temperature resolution
- Optional embedded voltage monitor supports both single-ended and differential inputs, with input mux
- Digital, 16-bit readout
- Functional to 150C
- Compact area
Benefits
- Class leading performance
- Ultra low power
- Compact area
- Standard CMOS process (no special layers)
- -40C to 125C operation
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Hard Macro (GDSII)
- Characterization Report (as applicable)
- Abstract View (LEF) for top level connectivity
- Integration and Customer Support
Applications
- SoC real time temperature monitoring
- Battery management
- Remote sensors and diagnostics
- Portable medical diagnostics
- Livestock health management
- Wearable devices
- Under and over temperature
