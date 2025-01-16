Integrating multiple chiplets within a single package has become crucial for high-performance computing. CoMira’s UCIe (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express) IP solution bridges the gap in die-to-die communication with unparalleled efficiency and scalability.

UCIe sets the foundation for high-speed, low-latency, and cost-effective communication, revolutionizing system-on-chip (SoC) architectures and paving the way for modular chiplet integration.



CoMira’s UCIe IP solution is a standardized framework that enables seamless communication between chiplets (dies) within a package. By adhering to UCIe, developers can achieve vendor-independent interoperability, ensuring reliable, scalable, low-latency, and energy-efficient designs.



CoMira’s UCIe IP solution enables a customizable, standard-based product for specific use cases. This UCIe IP solution can be fully configurable and programmable to support high-speed communication (512G/384G/256G/192G/128G/64G) for multi-lane links (16 SerDes lanes).