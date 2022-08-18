The Cadence UCIe PHY is a high-bandwidth, low-power and low-latency die-to-die solution that enables multi-die system in package integration for high performance compute, AI/ML, 5G, automotive and networking applications. The UCIe physical layer includes the link initialization, training, power management states, lane mapping, lane reversal, and scrambling. The UCIe controller includes the die-to-die adapter layer and the protocol layer. The adapter layer ensures reliable transfer through link state management and parameter negotiation of the protocol and flit formats. The UCIe architecture supports multiple standard protocols such as PCIe, CXL and streaming raw mode.



