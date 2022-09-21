8K TicoRAW Encoder / Decoder for RAW CFA sensor data compression
Universal IoT Security Platform
QuarkLink is our software-based IoT security platform that securely connects IoT devices to server-hosted apps on-premises or in the cloud. QuarkLink uses advanced cryptography techniques to integrate with any root-of-trust for end-to-end security across every IoT device.
QuarkLink effectively secures your IoT system, and combined with QDID, it offers the highest standard of security available.
View Universal IoT Security Platform full description to...
- see the entire Universal IoT Security Platform datasheet
- get in contact with Universal IoT Security Platform Supplier
Block Diagram of the Universal IoT Security Platform IP Core
Root of trust IP
- RT-630 Hardware Root of Trust Security Processor for Cloud/AI/ML SoC FIPS-140
- RT-640 Embedded Hardware Security Module (HSM) for Automotive ASIL-B
- RT-130 Compact Root of Trust for IoT, IoT servers, gateways, edge devices
- RT-260 Compact Root of Trust for IoT with DPA, IIoT and cloud-connected devices, sensors, gateways
- RT-650 DPA-Resistant Hardware Root of Trust Security Processor for Govt/Aero/Defense FIPS-140
- Root of Trust eSecure module for SoC security