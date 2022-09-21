Our patented universal IoT security platform that works with any root-of-trust for easy-to-use, scalable end-to-end security.



QuarkLink is our software-based IoT security platform that securely connects IoT devices to server-hosted apps on-premises or in the cloud. QuarkLink uses advanced cryptography techniques to integrate with any root-of-trust for end-to-end security across every IoT device.



QuarkLink effectively secures your IoT system, and combined with QDID, it offers the highest standard of security available.



