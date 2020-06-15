Allegro DVT’s E195 video encoder family is ideal for many applications due to its support of sub-frame latency and an enhanced video surveillance feature set. Add to that the fact that it also supports multiple formats including AV1, VP9, HEVC, AVC and JPEG along with chroma sampling of both 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 and we are providing a core that is highly versatile across a broad range of applications

Features

Supported formats :

AV1 Main and Professional profile (4:2:0/4:2:2 8/10-bit)



VP9 Profile 0/2 (4:2:0/4:2:2 8/10-bit)



H.265/HEVC Main, Main 10 and Main 4:2:2 10 profiles and Scalable High efficiency Video Coding (SHVC) profile



H.264/AVC Baseline, Main, High, High 10 and High 4:2:2 profiles



JPEG Baseline

Advanced features :

Ultra low latency coding



Source input compression



Dynamic changes of the encoding parameters



Smart encoding tools (ROI, …)



Video surveillance features



Pre-processing features



You don’t find your features, please contact us

Interface

AMBA APB interface for control registers programming



AMBA AXI interface for data access

Benefits

2D/3D Noise Reduction Filter (NRF)

Optimized frame buffer footprint

Low Power (reduced frequency operation)

Scalable up to 5 megapixels resolution

High video encoding quality

Fast and easy integration within a wide range of System-On-Chip (SoC) designs

Independent entity, requiring minimum support from the SoC embedded CPU

Deliverables

RTL source code

C control software

Bit accurate executable software reference model

Documentation

Applications