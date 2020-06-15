High performance, energy efficient 6-issue, 64-mac vector DSP core targeted for 4G/5G advanced wireless terminal and Infrastructure applications with scalable vector processing based on the fourth generation ZSP architecture
Up To 5 MPixel Multi-Format Encoder
Features
- Supported formats :
- AV1 Main and Professional profile (4:2:0/4:2:2 8/10-bit)
- VP9 Profile 0/2 (4:2:0/4:2:2 8/10-bit)
- H.265/HEVC Main, Main 10 and Main 4:2:2 10 profiles and Scalable High efficiency Video Coding (SHVC) profile
- H.264/AVC Baseline, Main, High, High 10 and High 4:2:2 profiles
- JPEG Baseline
- Advanced features :
- Ultra low latency coding
- Source input compression
- Dynamic changes of the encoding parameters
- Smart encoding tools (ROI, …)
- Video surveillance features
- Pre-processing features
- You don’t find your features, please contact us
- Interface
- AMBA APB interface for control registers programming
- AMBA AXI interface for data access
Benefits
- 2D/3D Noise Reduction Filter (NRF)
- Optimized frame buffer footprint
- Low Power (reduced frequency operation)
- Scalable up to 5 megapixels resolution
- High video encoding quality
- Fast and easy integration within a wide range of System-On-Chip (SoC) designs
- Independent entity, requiring minimum support from the SoC embedded CPU
Deliverables
- RTL source code
- C control software
- Bit accurate executable software reference model
- Documentation
Applications
- Video surveillance
- Internet of Things
- Automotive
- Drones
