Up to 50% main memory bandwidth acceleration
Ziptilion Bandwidth IP is integrated in the memory subsystem of the SoC, close to the memory controller so that it can intercept all the memory traffic to/from DRAM to compress and decompress the data on-the-fly. The effect of compression is transparent to the CPU/accelerator subsystem as well as to the operating system and applications. Similarly, the memory controller is also unaware that the transmitted/received memory data is compressed. In essence, data compression and decompression, compaction as well as addressing the compressed memory space are handled automatically, transparently and hardware-accelerated by the IP.
View Up to 50% main memory bandwidth acceleration full description to...
- see the entire Up to 50% main memory bandwidth acceleration datasheet
- get in contact with Up to 50% main memory bandwidth acceleration Supplier
DRAM IP
- USB 2.0 PHY TSMC 40LPeDRAM
- DDRx & LPDDRx DRAM Memory Controller - TSMC 40nm 40G,LP,LP_eF,ULP,ULP_eF
- SMIC 55nm LL SSTL_18/ SSTL_2/ LPDDR/ LVTTL COMBO interface for DRAM application
- SMIC 65nm LL SSTL_18/SSTL_2/LPDDR/LVTTL COMBO interface for DRAM application
- SMIC 65nm LL SSTL_18/ SSTL_2/ LPDDR/ LVTTL COMBO interface for DRAM application
- SMIC 55nm LL LPDDR interface for DRAM application