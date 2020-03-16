The Synopsys DesignWare® USB 3.0 femtoPHY and DesignWare® USB-C 3.0 femtoPHY provide designers with a complete physical (PHY) layer IP solution for low-power mobile and consumer applications such as digital cameras, networking and storage as well as next–generation feature-rich smartphones, tablets, digital TVs and media players requiring high throughput USB capability. Offering reduced silicon cost and longer battery life, the DesignWare USB-C/USB 3.0 femtoPHYs deliver 50% smaller die area and minimizes active and suspend power consumption.



The DesignWare USB-C/USB 3.0 femtoPHYs implement the latest USB Battery Charging and USB On-The-Go (OTG) specifications from the USB Implementer’s Forum (USB-IF).



Architected for the industry’s most advanced 1.8V process technologies, the USB-C/USB 3.0 femtoPHYs are designed to minimize effects due to variations in foundry process, device models, packages, and board parasitics.



The DesignWare USB-C/USB 3.0 femtoPHYs build on years of customer success with Synopsys’ silicon-proven USB PHY IP product line, which has been ported to over 100 process nodes and configuration combinations ranging from 180-nm to 14/16-nm FinFET. When combined with the DesignWare digital controllers and verification IP, the DesignWare USB-C/USB 3.0 femtoPHYs deliver a complete, low power and small die area solution for advanced system-on-chip (SoC) designs.

Features

5 Gbps SuperSpeed data transmission rate through 3 meter USB 3.0 cable

Integrated PHY includes transmitter, receiver, SSC generation, PLL, digital core, and ESD I/O pads

Adaptive Rx equalization

Programmable Spread Spectrum Clock (SSC) generation and absorption

PIPE 3-compliant SuperSpeed USB 3.0 transceiver interface – Configurable PCS for 8-bit/500MHz, 16-bit/250MHz or 32-bit/125MHz operation

Supports SuperSpeed power save modes U1, U2, and U3

Supports all USB 3.0 test modes

Designed for excellent performance margin and receiver sensitivity

Robust PHY architecture tolerates wide process, voltage, and temperature variations

Low-jitter PLL technology with excellent supply isolation

Benefits

Designed for advanced 1.8V CMOS planar bulk and FinFET process nodes

Supports SuperSpeed 5 Gbps data rate and is backward compatible with all USB 2.0 data rates including 480 Mbps (High-Speed), 12 Mbps (Full-Speed) and 1.5 Mbps (Low-Speed)

Integrates high-speed, mixed-signal custom CMOS circuitry designed to PIPE3 and UTMI+ Level 3 specifications

Can be used in USB Host, Device and Dual Role Port applications

DesignWare USB-C 3.0 femtoPHY IP supports the USB Type-C connector standard

Designed for easy integration with DesignWare USB 3.0 Controllers

Applications