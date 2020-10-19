The Synopsys DesignWare® USB 3.0 femtoPHY and DesignWare® USB-C 3.0 femtoPHY provide designers with a complete physical (PHY) layer IP solution for low-power mobile and consumer applications such as digital cameras, networking and storage as well as next–generation feature-rich smartphones, tablets, digital TVs and media players requiring high throughput USB capability. Offering reduced silicon cost and longer battery life, the DesignWare USB-C/USB 3.0 femtoPHYs deliver 50% smaller die area and minimizes active and suspend power consumption.



The DesignWare USB-C/USB 3.0 femtoPHYs implement the latest USB Battery Charging and USB On-The-Go (OTG) specifications from the USB Implementer’s Forum (USB-IF).



Architected for the industry’s most advanced 1.8V process technologies, the USB-C/USB 3.0 femtoPHYs are designed to minimize effects due to variations in foundry process, device models, packages, and board parasitics.



The DesignWare USB-C/USB 3.0 femtoPHYs build on years of customer success with Synopsys’ silicon-proven USB PHY IP product line, which has been ported to over 100 process nodes and configuration combinations ranging from 180-nm to 14/16-nm FinFET. When combined with the DesignWare digital controllers and verification IP, the DesignWare USB-C/USB 3.0 femtoPHYs deliver a complete, low power and small die area solution for advanced system-on-chip (SoC) designs.