USB 3.0 femtoPHY IP for GF 12LP+
The DesignWare USB-C/USB 3.0 femtoPHYs implement the latest USB Battery Charging and USB On-The-Go (OTG) specifications from the USB Implementer’s Forum (USB-IF).
Architected for the industry’s most advanced 1.8V process technologies, the USB-C/USB 3.0 femtoPHYs are designed to minimize effects due to variations in foundry process, device models, packages, and board parasitics.
The DesignWare USB-C/USB 3.0 femtoPHYs build on years of customer success with Synopsys’ silicon-proven USB PHY IP product line, which has been ported to over 100 process nodes and configuration combinations ranging from 180-nm to 14/16-nm FinFET. When combined with the DesignWare digital controllers and verification IP, the DesignWare USB-C/USB 3.0 femtoPHYs deliver a complete, low power and small die area solution for advanced system-on-chip (SoC) designs.
