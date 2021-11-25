USB 3.0 PCIe 2.0 SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in SAMSUNG 8LPP
Also, since aforementioned low power mode setting is configurable, the PHY is widely applicable for various scenarios under different consideration of power consumption.
View USB 3.0 PCIe 2.0 SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in SAMSUNG 8LPP full description to...
- see the entire USB 3.0 PCIe 2.0 SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in SAMSUNG 8LPP datasheet
- get in contact with USB 3.0 PCIe 2.0 SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in SAMSUNG 8LPP Supplier