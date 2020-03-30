Perspective Transformation and Lens Correction Image Processor
USB 3.1 PHY (10G/5G) IP in Samsung 5LPE
Synopsys DesignWare USB IP is the most certified USB IP solution in the industry. With over 3,000 design wins and approximately three billion silicon-proven units shipped, Synopsys' complete USB IP solution, consisting of digital controllers, PHYs, verification IP, IP Prototyping Kits and IP software development kits, enables designers to lower integration risk and speed time-to-market.
Features
- Supports 10 Gbps and 5 Gbps data rates
- x1 and x2 configurations (USB 3.1 PHY only)
- Low active and standby power
- Small area for low silicon cost
- USB Type-C connectivity support available
Benefits
- Supports SuperSpeed USB 3.1 at 10 Gbps, SuperSpeed USB 3.0 at 5 Gbps, and HighSpeed USB (USB 2.0)
- Optimized Host, Device, and DualRole Device controller IP designed to achieve lowest power and area for portable electronics
- DesignWare USB-C 3.1/DisplayPort 1.3 TX PHYs and controllers offer high-performance throughput for 4K and 8K display
- Supports PIPE and UTMI+ PHY interfaces
- Architectural features reduce power consumption
- Complete DesignWare USB solutions for USB 3.1 consist of controllers, PHYs, verification IP, IP Prototyping Kits, and IP Software Development Kits
- SuperSpeed USB IP offering from the #1 provider of USB IP for thirteen years in a row (Gartner 2014)
Deliverables
- GDSII
- LEF
- LIB
- Simulation model
- Testbench
- Databook
Applications
- Smartphones, tablets, ultrabooks
- USB to video display or video display adaptors
- Docking stations
- Storage
- Set-top boxes, smart TVs ,and digital TVs
- Cloud computing/enterprise and server SoCs
View USB 3.1 PHY (10G/5G) IP in Samsung 5LPE Process full description to...
- see the entire USB 3.1 PHY (10G/5G) IP in Samsung 5LPE Process datasheet
- get in contact with USB 3.1 PHY (10G/5G) IP in Samsung 5LPE Process Supplier