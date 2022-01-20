USB 5G,10G, 20G and 4.0 Device router controller is a highly configurable core and implements the USB device functionality and can be interfaced with third party USB PHY’s.



The core can be configured to support any allowed number of Bulk, Isochronous and Interrupt endpoints. Control endpoints can be supported natively by the core or optionally by an external processor.



The core is architected with a high performance DMA engine and application interface for maximizing performance of streaming data, and can be easily adapted to support limited host functionality, if required. Optionally, the core can also be configured to operate with customer’s DMA.



The core supports all defined USB 3.0 power states. The design is carefully partitioned to support standard power management schemes. Optionally, it can be configured to manage power mode transitions of the controller and the USB 3.0 PHY for aggressive power savings required for mobile and handheld devices.



The controller has a very simple application interface which can be easily adapted to standard on-chip-bus interfaces such as AXI, AHB, OCP etc as well as standard off-chip interconnects. Its flexible backend interface makes it easy to be integrated into wide range of applications.



The controller's simple, configurable and layered architecture is independent of application logic, PHY designs, implementation tools and, most importantly, the target technology. GDA solution allows the licensees to easily migrate among FPGA, Gate array and Standard cell technologies optimally.