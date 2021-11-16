Neural Network Processor for Intelligent Vision, Voice, Natural Language Processing
USB4 PHY IP in TSMC 7FF for 40 Gbps Performance
The DesignWare USB4 IP is targeted for integration into SoCs for edge AI, mass storage devices, PCs, and tablets. The DesignWare USB4 PHY, Router and Controller IP allow designers to maximize power efficiency for extended battery life. The DesignWare USB4 IP enables the fastest USB data transfer speeds while lowering overall power consumption.
As the leading supplier of USB IP, Synopsys provides designers with a high-performance, low-power, and area-efficient IP solution, for cost-effective integration into system-on-chip designs. Synopsys’ expertise in developing and supporting USB enables us to build a low risk, high quality SuperSpeed USB IP solution.
