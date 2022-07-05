The NB-IoT RF IP implements NB-IoT RF transceiver which is designed for IoT terminals defined in 3GPP Release13/14 Cat-NB1/NB2. It covers all frequency bands in 3GPP below 1 GHz and supports 200 KHz bandwidth in in-band, standalone, and guard-band modes. Accompanying by the digital baseband, complete NB-IoT modem functionality can be achieved. The Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) serves as is dedicated control interface for RF register configuration.