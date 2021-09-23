XIP1123B from Xiphera is a balanced and versatile Intellectual Property (IP) core implementing the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) with a 256-bit key in five dynamically selectable modes of operation: Electronic Codebook (ECB), Cipher Block Chaining (CBC), Cipher Feedback (CFB), Output Feedback (OFB), and Counter (CTR).



The four different modes of operation (CBC, CFB, OFB, and CTR) all protect data confidentiality, and are widely used in numerous security designs and cryptographic protocols.



The ECB mode of operation can be used as a building block for other AES modes of operation, but the standalone use of ECB is not recommended for cryptographically secure applications.



The design of XIP1123B allows for every individual 128-bit data block (din —plaintext in encryption mode, ciphertext in decryption mode) to use a different key, a different Initialization Vector (IV), and a different mode of operation.



XIP1123B has been designed for easy integration with FPGA- and ASIC-based designs in a vendor-agnostic design methodology, and the functionality of XIP1123B does not rely on any FPGA manufacturer-specific features.