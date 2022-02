The TS_VA_LNDC_X8 comprises the main function dcamp and its companion dcamptrim. The dcamp is a very-low-output-noise-level (604μVRMS max) and 1%-precise programmable very-high-gain (32 selectable gains up to 400V/V) DC-voltage amplifier, with an extra differential input for precision offset trimming by the dual 8-bit one’s-complement-coded DAC dcamptrim. TES can transfer this IP to other technologies upon request.