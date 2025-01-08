The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) introduced the VESA Display Compression-M (VDC-M) standard, a new display interface compression standard designed for high quality embedded mobile display applications including, tablets, smart phones and other hand-held display devices.



The CYB-VDC-M_d 1.2 Decoder IP core complies with both VESA VDC-M version 1.1 and 1.2 standards, offering visually lossless video compression quality with low power consumption. VDC-M allows compression of 30-bit images down to 6 bits per pixel (bpp), providing a compression ratio of up to 5:1 while maintaining visually lossless quality. VDC-M boasts compatibility with high resolutions such as 4K (4096x2160), 5K (UHD+), and 8K (FUHD), while supporting increased color depths. Additionally, VESA VDC-M compression standard aligns seamlessly with the MIPI Alliance DSI-2 transport standard.