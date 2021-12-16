Rambus RT-660 DPA-Resistant Hardware Programmable Root of Trust Security Processor for Govt/Aero/Defense FIPS-140
Virtualized Accelerator Engine
Stellar leverages the company’s innovative Graph Memory Engine (GME) for performing embedded search and classification of packet headers as an alternative to TCAM functions. The platform includes software that compiles TCAM and search images into graphs for the GME to process.
The Stellar Packet Classification Platform supports multiple different flavors of hardware:
• Optimized RTL IP for FPGA or ASIC
• Software that runs on an x86
• Firmware for the MoSys Programmable HyperSpeed Engine (PHE)
