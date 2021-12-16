The MoSys STELLAR Packet Classification Platform is provided as IP for a variety of accelerators and supports ultra-high search performance using lookup rules based on highly complex Access Control List (ACL) and Longest Prefix Match (LPM). Stellar supports header lookups at 100s of millions of lookups per second with millions of rules and can easily support networks from 100Gbps to Terabits/s.



Stellar leverages the company’s innovative Graph Memory Engine (GME) for performing embedded search and classification of packet headers as an alternative to TCAM functions. The platform includes software that compiles TCAM and search images into graphs for the GME to process.



The Stellar Packet Classification Platform supports multiple different flavors of hardware:

• Optimized RTL IP for FPGA or ASIC

• Software that runs on an x86

• Firmware for the MoSys Programmable HyperSpeed Engine (PHE)