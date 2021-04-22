Viterbi decoders are commonly used to decode convolutional codes in communications systems. This Viterbi Decoder is a fully parallel implementation which gives fast data throughput. The decoder is targeted for WiMax and Wireless LAN applications. Input symbol metric pairs are decoded into output data bits by the maximum likelihood Viterbi processor core. Decoder supports both hard and soft inputs. This decoder supports configurable traceback buffer size allowing performance to be fine tuned for different applications. Codes with symbol erasures (punctured code) can be decoded by this decoder. Processor core is optimized for decoding the 133,171 encoder used in 802.11a/g and 802.16 applications. This decoder is written in VHDL, capable of being used on any FPGA/ASIC architecture.



Design documents available on request.