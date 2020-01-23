The MR74182 Voltage Monitor is a low power self-contained IP block specially designed to monitor voltage levels within the core logic voltage domains and provide accurate IR drop analysis. The measurement range is customized to suit each technology. The monitor IP can also monitor analogue (IO) supply domains and is also well-suited to monitoring supply droops and perturbations.

Features

Accurately measures core supply domain voltages

High accuracy

Measurement of supply ranges up to 1.5V

Digital interface for simplified chip integration

Multiple supply domain monitoring with single IP

instance - 16 channels

Uses standard digital process requiring no extra

process layers

Low power operation

Small size

Benefits

Monitor multiple core supply

domains to:

Raise low voltage supply alarms for

logic circuits

Enable Dynamic Voltage Scaling

(DVS) Schemes

Measure on-chip IR drops

Provide real-time supply data

Enable hacking detection and

protection

Monitoring of up to 16 supply

domains per IP instance

Deliverables

GDSII

Abstract

Verilog Model

Verilog Interface

Applications