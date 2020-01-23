Voltage Monitor with Digital Output TSMC N5P (Multi-domain supply monitoring)
Features
- Accurately measures core supply domain voltages
- High accuracy
- Measurement of supply ranges up to 1.5V
- Digital interface for simplified chip integration
- Multiple supply domain monitoring with single IP
- instance - 16 channels
- Uses standard digital process requiring no extra
- process layers
- Low power operation
- Small size
Benefits
- Monitor multiple core supply
- domains to:
- Raise low voltage supply alarms for
- logic circuits
- Enable Dynamic Voltage Scaling
- (DVS) Schemes
- Measure on-chip IR drops
- Provide real-time supply data
- Enable hacking detection and
- protection
- Monitoring of up to 16 supply
- domains per IP instance
Deliverables
- GDSII
- Abstract
- Verilog Model
- Verilog Interface
