|
Status
|
Item
|
Offers
|
Posted
|
|
PCIe 5.0 PHY with CXL support for TSMC 28/22/16/12
|0
|Feb. 02, 2021
|
|
28G Multi-SerDes for TSMC 28HPC+
|2
|Jan. 20, 2021
|
|
PLL details GNSS
|9
|Dec. 26, 2020
|
|
Camera Link receiver
|5
|Dec. 08, 2020
|
|
PLL IP in TSMC 28nm HPC+
|6
|Dec. 07, 2020
|
|
ADC
|7
|Dec. 07, 2020
|
|
SAR ADC
|3
|Dec. 03, 2020
|
|
SRAM SINGLE PORT
|7
|Dec. 01, 2020
|
|
MRAM IP
|3
|Nov. 25, 2020
|
|
MTP (EEPROM) for TSMC 40ULP eFlash / 55ULP eFlash / 90ULP eFlash
|3
|Oct. 19, 2020
|
|
16 ... 20 bit Sigma Delta ADC, TSMC 55ULP eFlash
|3
|Sep. 22, 2020
|
|
USART core with data validation logic
|3
|Sep. 20, 2020
|
|
18 ... 20 bit Sigma Delta ADC, 1 ... 5 MSPS, TSMC 65GP
|4
|Sep. 18, 2020
|
|
MCU system IP
|8
|Sep. 12, 2020
|
|
V-7 Series FPGA 40G Ethernet IP
|6
|Aug. 11, 2020
|
|
Buck regulator
|7
|Jul. 29, 2020
|
|
PLL IP in TSMC 28nm HPC
|6
|Jul. 09, 2020
|
|
LDPC coder/decoder
|3
|Jul. 08, 2020
|
|
MIPI D-PHY v2.0 or higher
|6
|Jul. 01, 2020
|
|
TSMC55ULP PLL
|10
|Jun. 18, 2020
|
|
MIPI Incuding PHY etc, up to 2GB, 4 lanes on HV process (~20v)
|9
|May. 20, 2020
|
|
MIPI
|11
|May. 19, 2020
|
|
EEPROM IP
|3
|Apr. 14, 2020
|
|
NFC transceiver in TSMC130BCD
|5
|Mar. 25, 2020
|
|
LDDR SDRAM controller
|1
|Mar. 06, 2020
|
|
HDMI 2.1 Rx and Tx
|6
|Mar. 05, 2020
|
|
10 BaseT PHY
|3
|Mar. 02, 2020
|
|
22nm efuse @ TSMC
|5
|Feb. 24, 2020
|
|
High speed ADC & DAC
|21
|Feb. 12, 2020
|
|
5V TSMC 40nm LP/ULP Comparator/DAC (8bit) with ANMUX
|2
|Dec. 22, 2019
|
|
5V TSMC 40nm LP/ULP 12bit SAR ADC
|6
|Dec. 21, 2019
|
|
32 kHz crystal oscillator
|8
|Dec. 18, 2019
|
|
5V TSMC 40nm LP/ULP EMF IO
|2
|Dec. 13, 2019
|
|
DDR3 interface
|4
|Dec. 10, 2019
|
|
High quality ISP, low light performance, color fidelity, motion artifacts, detail extraction
|1
|Dec. 04, 2019
|
|
10,100,1000M Ethernet MAC IP
|5
|Nov. 26, 2019
|
|
SDI PHY and controller IP for ASIC
|2
|Nov. 15, 2019
|
|
125MHz PLL at TSMC55ULP
|8
|Nov. 05, 2019
|
|
Ethernet 10/100 BASE-T PHY for TSMC 90nm or 65nm
|3
|Oct. 29, 2019
|
|
SDIO,SD memory, EMMC combo IP
|5
|Oct. 18, 2019
|
|
data cache controller
|8
|Oct. 11, 2019
|
|
SGMII PHY
|1
|Sep. 26, 2019
|
|
G.722 codec IP
|1
|Sep. 05, 2019
|
|
ADC 12bit / LDO
|6
|Sep. 02, 2019
|
|
ADC 10bit or 12bit
|6
|Aug. 23, 2019
|
|
pcie endpoint soft ipcore for FPGA and pcie to pci birdge soft ipcore for FPGA
|4
|Jul. 24, 2019
|
|
Adaptive Digital Pre-Distortion, linear and non-linear
|3
|Jul. 08, 2019
|
|
PLL for UMC40LP
|5
|Jul. 05, 2019
|
|
ISDB-T BTS REMUX
|3
|Jul. 01, 2019
|
|
AFDX-ARINC 665 IP core for XILINX/INTEL FPGA
|3
|Jun. 27, 2019
|
|
JESD204C PHY Rx and Tx
|7
|Jun. 21, 2019
|
|
55nm Analog IP
|4
|Jun. 20, 2019
|
|
SAS initiator IP
|2
|Jun. 19, 2019
|
|
1000M Ethernet PHY
|0
|Jun. 13, 2019
|
|
Erasure code accelerator
|4
|Jun. 12, 2019
|
|
I3C Master for FPGA test environment
|14
|May. 15, 2019
|
|
DDR 3/4 PHY and controller
|2
|Apr. 29, 2019
|
|
QSGMII Controller/Converter for FPGA
|2
|Apr. 25, 2019
|
|
JESD204B Tx
|9
|Apr. 22, 2019
|
|
10_100_1000M Ethernet PHY
|3
|Apr. 11, 2019
|
|
4KByte NVRAM
|5
|Apr. 10, 2019
|
|
16 bits ADC - Clock frequency 20 MHz - supply voltage 3.3V
|8
|Apr. 03, 2019
|
|
Embedded USB2
|4
|Apr. 02, 2019
|
|
Availability of USB-PD 3.0 with DRP and PPS
|3
|Mar. 29, 2019
|
|
RGMII
|5
|Mar. 14, 2019
|
|
55nm Analog IP
|10
|Feb. 28, 2019
|
|
PLL
|9
|Feb. 19, 2019
|
|
DCDC
|3
|Feb. 19, 2019
|
|
LPDDR4(x) PHY/IO
|9
|Jan. 23, 2019
|
|
MIPI RFFE Vers 2.1 Slave
|0
|Jan. 07, 2019
|
|
interface IPs
|5
|Dec. 26, 2018
|
|
12-bit 1-channel ADC
|11
|Dec. 11, 2018
|
|
IO and library
|5
|Dec. 04, 2018
|
|
Viterbi Decoder
|11
|Nov. 07, 2018
|
|
System Memory Management Unit (SMMU) - 32 bits
|8
|Oct. 25, 2018
|
|
Multipoint LVDS (M-LVDS) IP (Silicon-Proven in TSMC TSMC 28nmHPC/22nmULP process)
|7
|Oct. 25, 2018
|
|
CAN BUS 2.0B
|4
|Oct. 14, 2018
|
|
32bit fast embedded RISC CPU
|8
|Oct. 08, 2018
|
|
IEEE 802.11.AC
|9
|Oct. 07, 2018
|
|
SERDES for 10 GBPS Ethernet
|9
|Sep. 27, 2018
|
|
Video converters
|2
|Sep. 10, 2018
|
|
GDDR6 PHY
|2
|Aug. 29, 2018
|
|
Short Message Service Layer
|0
|Aug. 27, 2018
|
|
SDI/HD-SDI Controller (with fully SMPTE 292-2008 support) for ASIC
|1
|Aug. 23, 2018
|
|
MIPI SPMI & I2C Verification IP
|5
|Aug. 23, 2018
|
|
PLL
|6
|Aug. 15, 2018
|
|
Codecs for analog television
|4
|Aug. 15, 2018
|
|
Double Precision Floating Point Multiplier + Adder IP
|11
|Jun. 21, 2018
|
|
0.13um BCD regFile
|1
|Jun. 20, 2018
|
|
eMMC5.1
|7
|Jun. 20, 2018
|
|
Multi-standard PHY
|4
|Jun. 19, 2018
|
|
Digital IP block NFC ISO 15693 for TSMC.18
|2
|Jun. 12, 2018
|
|
FDSOI PHY -- LPDDR4 and SerDes
|7
|Jun. 12, 2018
|
|
Multicore system-on-chip IP license
|0
|Jun. 07, 2018
|
|
CAN Bus, TTL, Ethernet 10/100 Interface to ALDL for automotive application
|7
|May. 09, 2018
|
|
MIPI PHY
|9
|Apr. 02, 2018
|
|
ITU-R BT.1120/BT.656 Decoder
|3
|Apr. 02, 2018