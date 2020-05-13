This datasheet present s the verification e nvironment of Comsis IEEE 802.11n PHY IP, including a SystemVerilog test bench. This environment allows 2x2 & 3x3 Comsis IEEE 802.11n PHY IP to be validated as well as to develo p new functionalities around this IPs. This environment can be modified to develop and validate new IPs.



This simulation environment requires a ModelSim tool license from Mentor Graphics and the C language compiler recommended by ModelSim according with the OS. Comsis PHY IPs have been validated using ModelSim SE 10.0c version. Minor modifications can be needed to run the IPs in a newer ModelSim version.



Testbench includes a tcl package to be added to the ModelSim tcl packages folder MODELSIM_INSTALL_PATH/tcl/tc llib1.5



This IP will complete Comsis IPs portfolio (802.11a/b/g/n/i/e/p/



The c6i3e80211nTxRxBenchAD9361 is a SystemVerilog test bench featuring a transmission between two Comsis 802.11n PHY (V2x2_10_AD_10_802_11n_DesignAD9361) modules through a virtual channel. This PHY design is compatible with the Analog Device AD9361 RF transceiver. The simulation parameters such as the modulation or the frame length are read from a the configuration file.

Benefits

SoC architecture

Scalable solution

On demand customization available

Deliverables

Fully synthesizable RTL VHDL Verilog code

Documents (user guide , reference manual)

Self checking PHY Testbench configured by testcases /verification specification

Support

Block Diagram of the Wi Fi PHY TestBench IP IP Core