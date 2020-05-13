Wi Fi PHY TestBench IP
This simulation environment requires a ModelSim tool license from Mentor Graphics and the C language compiler recommended by ModelSim according with the OS. Comsis PHY IPs have been validated using ModelSim SE 10.0c version. Minor modifications can be needed to run the IPs in a newer ModelSim version.
Testbench includes a tcl package to be added to the ModelSim tcl packages folder MODELSIM_INSTALL_PATH/tcl/tc llib1.5
This IP will complete Comsis IPs portfolio (802.11a/b/g/n/i/e/p/
The c6i3e80211nTxRxBenchAD9361 is a SystemVerilog test bench featuring a transmission between two Comsis 802.11n PHY (V2x2_10_AD_10_802_11n_DesignAD9361) modules through a virtual channel. This PHY design is compatible with the Analog Device AD9361 RF transceiver. The simulation parameters such as the modulation or the frame length are read from a the configuration file.
Benefits
- SoC architecture
- Scalable solution
- On demand customization available
Deliverables
- Fully synthesizable RTL VHDL Verilog code
- Documents (user guide , reference manual)
- Self checking PHY Testbench configured by testcases /verification specification
- Support
Block Diagram of the Wi Fi PHY TestBench IP IP Core
View Wi Fi PHY TestBench IP full description to...
- see the entire Wi Fi PHY TestBench IP datasheet
- get in contact with Wi Fi PHY TestBench IP Supplier
WiFi IP
- RivieraWaves 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) 4x4 MAC & modem
- RivieraWaves 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) 1x1 & 2x2 MAC & modem
- RivieraWaves 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4) 1x1 20/40MHz MAC & modem
- RivieraWaves 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) 1x1 & 2x2 MAC & modem
- RivieraWaves 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) 1x1 20MHz STA Low Power MAC & modem
- Wi-Fi 802.11ah RF Transceiver