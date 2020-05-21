180TSMC_LNA_14 is a IP block which includes a low-noise amplifier (LNA), gain control system and supply voltage controller. The low-noise amplifier is intended to amplify wideband high-frequency signal at the receiver input, provides a wide range of gain control and low noise figure as well as has high linearity characteristics. The supply voltage controller is designed to generate internal reference currents and indicate increased current consumption.
Features
- TSMC SiGe BiCMOS 180 nm
- Operating frequency range 500…1500 MHz
- Low noise figure (2 dB)
- Gain control range 42 dB
- Build-in AGC system
- Build-in supply voltage controller
Deliverables
- Schematic or NetList
- Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)
- Layout view (optional)
- Behavioral model (Verilog)
- Extracted view (optional)
- GDSII
- DRC, LVS, antenna report
- Test bench with saved configurations (optional)
- Documentation
Applications
- Front-end RF signal amplification in receivers