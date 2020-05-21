180TSMC_LNA_14 is a IP block which includes a low-noise amplifier (LNA), gain control system and supply voltage controller. The low-noise amplifier is intended to amplify wideband high-frequency signal at the receiver input, provides a wide range of gain control and low noise figure as well as has high linearity characteristics. The supply voltage controller is designed to generate internal reference currents and indicate increased current consumption.

Features

TSMC SiGe BiCMOS 180 nm

Operating frequency range 500…1500 MHz

Low noise figure (2 dB)

Gain control range 42 dB

Build-in AGC system

Build-in supply voltage controller

Deliverables

Schematic or NetList

Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)

Layout view (optional)

Behavioral model (Verilog)

Extracted view (optional)

GDSII

DRC, LVS, antenna report

Test bench with saved configurations (optional)

Documentation

Applications