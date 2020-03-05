The CEVA–XC16, based on the new and advanced Gen4 CEVA-XC architecture. It is the world’s strongest and fastest ever made vector DSP. Based on an innovative multi core and multi-thread architecture, it is ideally suited to handle the advanced computing needs of modern 5G RAN architectures.



Being a scalable and flexible SDR platform, it can be customized, configured and scaled to address multiple applications, including massive baseband (BBU) aggregation and processing, DU acceleration, OpenRAN deployments, massive MIMO RRUs, multi gigabit modems and ultra-low latency use cases, as well as enterprise and high-end 802.11ax WiFi access points.



The CEVA-XC16 is based on a unified scalar and vector-processing platform, using two independent scalar DSP cores, sharing the same coherent tightly coupled memory sub-system, to facilitate true simultaneous and symmetric multi-threading operation. Combined with an innovative dynamic multi-thread vector-unit resource allocation scheme, it achieves unparalleled efficiency in VCU usage, handling large multi-user allocations and ultra-short latency (resulting in fine resource allocation in both time and frequency), as is required in modern 5G and WiFi applications.



The CEVA-XC16 is the world’s strongest and fastest vector DSP, using deep pipeline and innovating physical design measures, it achieves unparalleled 1.8GHz clock speeds in 7nm, clocking a 256-sized MAC vector unit and 2048-bit wide memory access BW, amounting to the world’s most powerful baseband computation crunching machine, achieving up to 1600 Giga Operations Per Second (GOPS).



The dual scalar DSP controllers are based on CEVA-BX architecture, enhanced to meet the high 1.8GHz clock speed. These provide 30% improvement in both control code efficiency and code size relative to previous CEVA-XC generations.



These new concepts boost the performance per area for a typical 5G use case by 50%, which amounts to 35% die area savings for a large cluster of cores, as is typical for many infrastructure use cases.

Features

Core features:

Fully programmable DSP architecture incorporating unique mix of VLIW and SIMD vector capabilities



Deep pipeline architecture achieving very high speeds for the most extreme use cases



8-way VLIW provides optimal hardware utilization



Dual scalar processors for running true multi-threading on common memory sub-system, with dynamic VCU resource allocation per thread



Extremely powerful vector processor supports fixed- and floating-point operations with 256 MACs per cycle and 2048-bit wide memory BW, achieving 1600 GOPS



Utilizing new generation dual CEVA-BX cores with optimizing LLVM C compiler for protocol, control, and DSP native C code supports very low overhead RTOS multi-tasking with dynamic branch prediction. Achieving 30% performance gain and 30% code reduction relative to previous generation core



New and improved ISA for accelerating FFT and symmetric FIR



x2 improvement in complex FIR and matrix manipulation vs previous generation

System features:

Core streaming interfaces support ultra-low latency



AMBA 4 compliant matrix interconnect



Comprehensive multicore support with ACE-compliant cache coherency



Hardware/software partitioning delivers exceptional power efficiency while maintaining software flexibility with Queue and Buffer Managers and auxiliary AXI ports supporting multi dimensional DMA

Benefits

Designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern 5G networks for extreme multi gigabit, multi carrier and user, and ultra-short latency

Scalable architecture addresses the full range of eNodeB and gNodeB, from D-RAN to C-RAN and V-RAN, DU acceleration, OpenRAN architectures, as well as self-contained small and femtocell configurations

World’s strongest baseband computing platform, running at 1.8GHz in 7nm, delivering 2.5X performance gain and 35% performance/area savings compared with its predecessor

Innovative dynamic multi core architecture, utilizing two scalar control processors, enabling true simultaneous multi thread operation with dynamic VCU resource allocation

Block Diagram of the World's most powerful baseband processor IP Core