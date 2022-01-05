The LDS NVME HOST K7U IP is one of the most flexible NVME HOST IP in the market.



It has been done for beginners and expert in NVMe to drive NVMe PCIe SSD.



The register file interface simplify the management of the IP for CPU interface or State Machine interface using AXI bus:



- PCIe RP and EP register configuration is done automatically.

- NVMe register configuration is done automatically.

- Able to manage 8 Name Spaces.

- Able to manage until 16 IO Queue to fit specific user requirement. Each IO Queue is independent.



- Able to manage 512Bytes or 4096Bytes sector size.

- Able to run nearly all Admin command in parallel of IO Queue.

- Many IO command already pre-defined to ease use of the IP.

- Configurable IO Queue buffer size to fit user memory requirement in case of small density FPGA: 32KB, 64KB, 128KB or 256KB.

- Able to read all PCIe RP and EP registers.

- Easy connection to embedded Root Port PCIe IP through AXI bus.

