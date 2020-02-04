XpressCCIX-AXI™ is a configurable and scalable PCIe controller Soft IP designed for ASIC and FPGA implementation. The XpressCCIX-AXI Controller IP for PCIe 5.0 supports the PCI Express 5.0, 4.0, and 3.1/3.0 specifications, as well as with the PHY Interface for PCI Express (PIPE) specification and the AMBA® AXI™ Protocol Specification, and supports the CCIX Extended Speed Mode as defined in the CCIX Base Specification Rev. 1.0. The IP can be configured to support endpoint, root port, and dual-mode topologies, allowing for a variety of use models, and exposes a configurable, flexible AMBA AXI interconnect interface to the user. The provided Graphical User Interface (GUI) Wizard allows designers to tailor the IP to their exact requirements, by enabling, disabling, and adjusting a vast array of parameters, including CCIX ESM mode, number, type, and width of AXI interfaces, PIPE interface width, low power support, SR-IOV, ECC, AER, etc. for optimal throughput, latency, size and power. Users may optionally enable the built-in legacy DMA engine, or connect a DMA engine externally such as PLDA's vDMA-AXI DMA, depending on the application requirements. XpressCCIX-AXI IP is verified using multiple PCIe VIPs and testsuites, and integrated with select CCIX 20G/25G compatible PHYs. PLDA XpressCCIX-AXI Controller IP for PCIe 5.0 with CCIX ESM support is the #1 choice for ASIC, SoC and FPGA designers looking for an enterprise-class PCIe interface solution with a high-performance, reliable, and scalable AMBA 3 AXI/AMBA 4 AXI interconnect.