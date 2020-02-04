Controller IP for PCIe 5.0, 4.0, 3.1/3.0 Supporting Root Port, Endpoint, Dual-mode, Switch Port Configurations, with CCIX ESM Support and AMBA AXI Interconect User Interface
Features
- PCI Express layer
- Supports the PCI Express 5.0, 4.0 or 3.1/3.0, and PIPE (8-, 16-, 32- and 64-bit) specifications
- Compliant with PCI-SIG Single-Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) Specification
- Supports Endpoint, Root-Port, Dual-mode configurations
- Supports x16, x8, x4, x2, x1 at 32 GT/s, 16 GT/s, 8 GT/s, 5 GT/s, 2.5 GT/s speeds
- Supports AER, ECRC, ECC, MSI, MSI-X, Multi-function, P2P, crosslink, and other optional features
- Supports many ECNs including LTR, L1 PM substates, etc.
- CCIX Support
- Implements DVSEC Capability as per CCIX Base Specification Rev. 1.0
- Supports x16, x8, x4, x2, x1 at CCIX ESM data rate 1, 20 Gb/s or 25 Gb/s
- AMBA AXI layer
- Compliant with the AMBA® AXI™ Protocol Specification (AXI3, AXI4 and AXI4-Lite) and AMBA® 4 AXI4-Stream Protocol Specification
- Supports multiple, user-selectable AXI interfaces including AXI Master, AXI Slave, AXI Stream
- Each AXI interface data width independently configurable in 256-, 128-, and 64-bit
- Each AXI interface can operate in a separate clock domain
- Data engines
- Optional built-in Legacy DMA engine
- Up to 8 DMA channels, Scatter-Gather, descriptor prefetch
- Completion reordering, interrupt and descriptor reporting
- Optional Address Translation tables for direct PCIe to AXI and AXI to PCIe communication
Benefits
- XpressCCIX-AXI™ is a configurable and scalable PCIe controller Soft IP designed for ASIC and FPGA implementation. The XpressCCIX-AXI Controller IP for PCIe 5.0 supports the PCI Express 5.0, 4.0, and 3.1/3.0 specifications, as well as with the PHY Interface for PCI Express (PIPE) specification and the AMBA® AXI™ Protocol Specification, and supports the CCIX Extended Speed Mode as defined in the CCIX Base Specification Rev. 1.0. The IP can be configured to support endpoint, root port, and dual-mode topologies, allowing for a variety of use models, and exposes a configurable, flexible AMBA AXI interconnect interface to the user. The provided Graphical User Interface (GUI) Wizard allows designers to tailor the IP to their exact requirements, by enabling, disabling, and adjusting a vast array of parameters, including CCIX ESM mode, number, type, and width of AXI interfaces, PIPE interface width, low power support, SR-IOV, ECC, AER, etc. for optimal throughput, latency, size and power. Users may optionally enable the built-in legacy DMA engine, or connect a DMA engine externally such as PLDA's vDMA-AXI DMA, depending on the application requirements. XpressCCIX-AXI IP is verified using multiple PCIe VIPs and testsuites, and integrated with select CCIX 20G/25G compatible PHYs. PLDA XpressCCIX-AXI Controller IP for PCIe 5.0 with CCIX ESM support is the #1 choice for ASIC, SoC and FPGA designers looking for an enterprise-class PCIe interface solution with a high-performance, reliable, and scalable AMBA 3 AXI/AMBA 4 AXI interconnect.
Deliverables
- IP files
- Verilog RTL source code
- Libraries for functional simulation
- Configuration assistant GUI
- Documentation
- PCI Express® Bus Functional Model
- Encrypted Simulation libraries
- Software
- PCI Express® Windows x64 and Linux x64 device drivers
- PCIe C API
- Reference Designs
- Synthesizable Verilog RTL source code
- Simulation environment and test scripts
- Synthesis project & DC constraint files (ASIC)
- Synthesis project & constraint files for supported FPGA hardware platforms (FPGA)
Applications
- AI, Datacenter, Network, Enterprise storage
Block Diagram of the XpressCCIX-AXI Controller IP for PCIe 5.0 with CCIX ESM support