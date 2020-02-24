sROMet compiler - Memory optimized for high density and low power - Dual Voltage - compiler range up to 1M
XSPI Host IP
The xSPI Host IP supports the xSPI JESD251 standard from a standard AXI4 slave interface, and also features backwards compatibility support for Octal SPI, QSPI, DSPI, and SPI interfaces. The xSPI Host IP also supports JEDEC SFDP Standard. It is designed so that a user design may immediately access memory from the xSPI device in SPI mode, or alternatively issue a command to switch to any other mode. Additionally, a DMA command may be issued to copy memory from the xSPI device to anywhere else on the bus.
Features
- JESD 251 compliant
- Protocols 1 & 2
- JEDEC SFDP Compliant
- 8b and 4b xSPI
- Octal SPI, QSPI, DSPI
- Resets into SPI mode
- 24 or 32b addressing
- User selectable cmds
- XIP high speed support
- AXI4 Execute in Place
- Parameterized width
- Full & Narrow burst
- Max Bus Throughput
- AXI4 DMA Host
- High speed bulk operations
- Parameterized width
- Full & Narrow burst
- Max bus throughput
- Read Straight to RAM
- AXI4-Lite Configuration Port
- Low level command access
- JESD SFDP support
- High level software library
Benefits
- Arasan xSPI Host IP is an Universal SPI Controller supporting Octal SPI, QSPI, DSPI & SPI to access NOR Flash Devices.
- Total xSPI IP Solution includes xSPI Device, HDK & SW
- Low Gate Count & Low Power
Deliverables
- Verilog RTL Code
- Homogenous Verilog Test Environment
- Optional UVM Test Environment
- Synthesys Scripts
- xSPI Emulator suitable for integration testing
- Software Configuration Library
- User Guide
- Software configuration library
Block Diagram of the XSPI Host IP IP Core
