Arasan Chip Systems, the leading provider of IP for Mobile Storage Standards, presents its latest xSPI Host IP for access to NOR Flash Devices. This Universal NOR Flash IP supports a variety of NOR Devices and multiple Protocols, combines ease of use with high reliability, low power and speed under all conditions, including automotive applications.



The xSPI Host IP supports the xSPI JESD251 standard from a standard AXI4 slave interface, and also features backwards compatibility support for Octal SPI, QSPI, DSPI, and SPI interfaces. The xSPI Host IP also supports JEDEC SFDP Standard. It is designed so that a user design may immediately access memory from the xSPI device in SPI mode, or alternatively issue a command to switch to any other mode. Additionally, a DMA command may be issued to copy memory from the xSPI device to anywhere else on the bus.



Features

JESD 251 compliant

Protocols 1 & 2

JEDEC SFDP Compliant

8b and 4b xSPI

Octal SPI, QSPI, DSPI



Resets into SPI mode



24 or 32b addressing



User selectable cmds



XIP high speed support

AXI4 Execute in Place

Parameterized width



Full & Narrow burst



Max Bus Throughput

AXI4 DMA Host

High speed bulk operations



Parameterized width



Full & Narrow burst



Max bus throughput



Read Straight to RAM

AXI4-Lite Configuration Port

Low level command access

JESD SFDP support

High level software library

Benefits

Arasan xSPI Host IP is an Universal SPI Controller supporting Octal SPI, QSPI, DSPI & SPI to access NOR Flash Devices.

Total xSPI IP Solution includes xSPI Device, HDK & SW

Low Gate Count & Low Power

Deliverables

Verilog RTL Code

Homogenous Verilog Test Environment

Optional UVM Test Environment

Synthesys Scripts

xSPI Emulator suitable for integration testing

Software Configuration Library

User Guide

Block Diagram of the XSPI Host IP IP Core