The ZeusCORE Xtra-Long-Reach (XLR) Multi-Standard-Serdes (MSS) IP is the highest performance SerDes in the Alphawave IP product portfolio. It is a highly configurable IP supports IP that supports all leading edge NRZ and PAM data center standards from 1Gbps to 112Gbps, supporting diverse protocols such as PCI-Express Gen1-5 and 1G/10G/25G/50G/100Gbps Ethernet.



What differentiates ZeusCORE is the addition of a Most Likely Sequence Detector (MLSD) that significantly extends the channel reach performance. This extends the system solution space for customers with the most challenging channels.





Features

Most Likely Sequence Detector(MLSD)

MLSD uses Viterbi Detection to make slicing decisions based on a sequence of data symbols. MLSD minimizes decision error across a sequence of symbols and improves the Signal-to-Noise Ratio and Bit Error Rate of systems.

High speed A/D

The AlphaCORE MSS IP employs a high speed A/D architecture that has configurability for both the A/D sampling rate as well as the A/D resolution

Sub-sampling clock multiplier

The AlphaCORE CDR employs a wide tuning, sub-samplingclock multiplier that can track over 5000ppm error for both scrambled and 8B/10B encoded data

Master controller

The AlphaCORE DSP Master Controller includes:



Combination of firmware training with hardware accelerators to provide full flexibility with minimum power state transition times





Non-destructive, in-service eye monitoring

IP subsystem

Alphawave also delivers complete Ethernet and PCIe IP subsystems, including PCS layers and MACs. Our industry leading PHYs and MACs are fully validated and architected for low latency and maximum configurability

Block Diagram of the Xtra-Long-Reach (XLR) Multi-Standard-Serdes (MSS) IP Core