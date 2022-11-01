The ZeusCORE Xtra-Long-Reach (XLR) Multi-Standard-Serdes (MSS) IP is the highest performance SerDes in the Alphawave IP product portfolio. It is a highly configurable IP that supports all leading edge NRZ and PAM data center standards from 1Gbps to 112Gbps, supporting diverse protocols such as PCI-Express Gen1-5 and 1G/10G/25G/50G/100Gbps Ethernet.



What differentiates ZeusCORE is the addition of a Most Likely Sequence Detector (MLSD) that significantly extends the channel reach performance. This extends the system solution space for customers with the most challenging channels.



