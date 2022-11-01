Xtra-Long-Reach (XLR) Multi-Standard-Serdes (MSS)
What differentiates ZeusCORE is the addition of a Most Likely Sequence Detector (MLSD) that significantly extends the channel reach performance. This extends the system solution space for customers with the most challenging channels.
