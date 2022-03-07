UPF Constraint coding for SoC - A Case Study

By Nikila S, Poornimadevi S, Thevin Arokiaraj L (HCL Technologies, Chennai)

1. Abstract

With the rise in power consumption and data-intensive processing required for modern applications such as IoT, Deep Learning and Image processing, there is a growing need of an optimal power optimization that is to be employed by low power design engineers and for this purpose, the Unified Power Format(UPF) standard is used to specify and verify the power intent of SoC (System on Chip) design. Over the years, the UPF standard has advanced to provide avant-garde features for the industry to develop optimal power design techniques. This paper deals with the implementation of UPF for low power SoC design that can encompass several vendor IPs and custom IPs UPF constraints.

Keywords: UPF, Low Power Design, VLSI, System On Chip (SoC), Power domains, Isolation, Retention strategy, Intellectual Property (IP), IEEE

2. Introduction

Reduction and optimization of power consumption in modern-grade electronics is one of the biggest challenges that the VLSI industry is facing with the increasing uptrend of usage of both consumer-grade and industry-grade electronics for medical, computational, analytical and military purposes. This has led to the research and development of low power methods that needs to be employed in power-critical components. Low Power strategies such as Clock gating, Power gating, Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling (DVFS), Isolation and Retention provide optimal power optimizations to the SoC. The IEEE 1801 United Power Format (UPF) is an evolving standard for specifying the power intent used to define power management and to minimize power consumption in Semi-Custom SoC design. This paper deals with specifying UPF for an SoC under the assumption that it only contains a single Voltage domain with multiple switchable power domains.

Section 3 of this paper deals with the various components of UPF standard that specify the low power constraints and configuration for HDL design. Section 4 discusses an example low power SoC design architecture for which the UPF constraints will be specified. Section 5 and Section 6 explains the Subsystem-level and Top-level UPF flow respectively. Section 7 deals with some specific issues faced during UPF linting and solutions for these issues.

3. Components of UPF

The UPF specification requires the name and the number of power domains, the element containing the design instances that are to be grouped under a specific power domain, power state table that will list all the combination of states for the supply set and the power domain for the IP/Elements, memories or registers that need to be retained. Based on the UPF specification, the following constructs are used to design the UPF constraints:

3.1. Design Scope

The design scope specifies the instance name of the hierarchical top-level module and the specified UPF constraints are only applicable to the instance defined in the design scope. The design scope can be specified by the set_scope command.

3.2. Load UPF

Load UPF command loads the IP UPF constraints in Subsystem UPF file for the IP instance name mentioned in the set_scope or this command loads the subsystem UPF constraints in SoC Top UPF file for the Subsystem instance name mentioned in the set_scope.

3.3. Power Domain

Power domain defines the group of instances that shares the common set of power supply requirements.

3.4. Supply Ports

Supply Nets are connected to supply ports from which the domain elements can draw power from.

3.5. Supply Nets

Supply net provides voltage supply to the power domain elements via a supply port.

3.6. Power Switch

Power switches are created for providing power-shutdown functionality when its associated power domain transitions to a low power state.

3.7. Supply Set

The primary and ground functions are combined to provide a complete power supply source. The primary supply can be power switch output or supply nets or ports.

3.8. Power State

Power state defines the state of the supply set or the power domain. Typical power states include ON, OFF, RETENTION and HIBERNATION states.

3.9. Isolation Strategies

When two domains interact, isolation cells must be inserted at the input or the output of the domain interface to prevent the propagation of unknown values when the power supply is removed for one power domain.

3.10. Retention Strategies

Retention strategy for a domain element is employed to retain the state when the associated power domain is in retention mode. This allows the associated elements to resume quickly for normal operation as it does not need to be reset after a power cycle.

3.11. Level Shifters

Level Shifters are used when the driving and the receiving supply ports have different voltage values. Level shifters are applied at the domain boundary to correct the voltage differences.



4. Low Power Design Architecture

A small SoC design example is used as reference to convey various points mentioned in this paper. The diagram below shows the different power domains that are supported in the Example SoC design. The Example SoC operates on a single voltage domain. Each subsystem, along with its sub-level components, consists of Power Domain crossing Bridge whose Master and Slave modules will be placed in different power domain for handling power domain crossing.

Click to enlarge

Figure 1 Low Power SoC Block diagram

Note: M1-M11 are different modules/IPs instantiated in each sub-system

Two different approaches can be followed while constructing the SoC UPF file:

Top-Down Approach: In this approach, a single UPF constraint file is maintained for entire SoC design. Here, a single scope will be utilized for all the power domains and that is placed in the top level scope. This will save the effort of creating multiple supply ports and connecting the power supply network since all of the supplies that needs to be handled are present in the top-level scope. This SoC constraint UPF file for this approach contains the following:

Instance/elements are grouped under each power domain in the SoC.

Create power domains for each grouped instances with supply set.

set $PD_IB_GROUP {list subsystem1/Power_Domain_Crossing_Bridge/Master

subsystem2/Power_Domain_Crossing_Bridge/Master

subsystem3/Power_Domain_Crossing_Bridge/Master

subsystem5/Power_Domain_Crossing_Bridge/Master

Interconnect Bus}

create_supply_set IB_SS

create_power_domain PD_IB -supply {primary IB_SS} -elements “$PD_IB_GROUP”

Similarly group other subsystem elements for each power domains





Create logic nets for isolation, retention and power enable signals for all power domains and connect those nets with the corresponding ports of power controller.

create_logic_net m1_pwr_en

connect_logic_net m1_pwr_en –ports {subsystem1/M1_power_controller/m1_pwr_en}

Similarly connect other logic nets with the ports of power controller

Retention strategy can be implemented for memories or registers that needs to be retained in the design.

Isolation cells are inserted at the output of all switchable power domains with clamp value ‘0’ for active-high signals and ‘1’ for active-low signals.

Power state for each power domain with logic and supply expression is defined.

Power Domain Power State

ON OFF RETENTION PD_M1 ON OFF OFF PD_M2 ON OFF OFF PD_M3 ON OFF OFF PD_M4 ON OFF RET PD_M5 ON OFF OFF PD_M6 ON OFF OFF PD_M8 ON OFF OFF PD_M11 ON OFF RET PD_IB ON OFF OFF

Table 1 Power State Tables for SoC

Power switch is created for every switchable power domains.

Bottom-Up Approach: A separate UPF constraint file can be created for each subsystem and all the subsystem UPF files are loaded in the SoC Top UPF file using load_upf command with set_scope specifying the corresponding instance name. In Bottom-UP approach each subsystem RTL plus its corresponding UPF intent can be verified separately and does not require a full SoC Top constraint for low power linting. Here, multiple scope will be utilized for all the power domains by loading each subsystem UPF constraints for each scope in the top level UPF file. The detailed UPF flow for this approach is explained in the Section 6.

5. Subsystem Level UPF implementation

This section covers the different approach followed in UPF implementation at Subsystem Level. Subsystem3 Example is used to showcase top-down approach and Subsystem1 Example is used to showcase bottom-up approach for specifying power strategies.

5.1. Subsystem3 Top Design

Consider the below Subsytem3 Top design that follows the top-down approach. In top down approach, the constraints are developed from the parent instance.

Figure 2: Power strategy for Subsystem 3

The tree diagram for AI Core top hierarchy is shown below:

Figure 3: Tree diagram for Subsystem3

Subsytem3 hierarchical top consists of three power domains: PD_M6, PD_AON and PD_IB. PD_M6 contains the AI Core IP (this can be any functional IP like ARM processor core etc.), SRAM and the Slave block of Power domain crossing bridge. PD_IB contains the Master block of Power domain crossing bridge. PD_AON consists of M6_Power_controller, which essentially controls the switching ON or OFF of PD_M6 power domain using the generated power control signal and it also generates enable signals for isolation control. IB_Power Controller placed in SoC Top-level, handles PD_IB switchable power domain in Subsystem3. Isolation cells are generally placed for signals that cross from a switchable power domain to another power domain.

With the power strategy in place, the power state table for Subystem3 follows below:

Power Domain Power State

ON OFF RETENTION PD_M6 ON OFF OFF PD_IB ON OFF OFF

Table 2 Power State Table for AI Core

5.1.1. Subsystem3 Top UPF

Now the power state table and power strategy has been drawn up, the UPF flow construct for the AI core subsystem design has been listed below:

Supply sets are created for PD_M6 and PD_IB power domains.

create_supply_port VDDcreate_supply_net VDDconnect_supply_net VDD -ports VDDcreate_supply_port VGNDcreate_supply_net VGNDconnect_supply_net VGND -ports VGNDcreate_supply_net VSYS_M6connect_supply_net VSYS_M6 -ports VSYS_M6create_supply_port VSYS_IBcreate_ supply_set M6_SS -function {power VSYS_M6} -function {ground VGND}create_ supply_set AON_SS -function {power VSYS} -function {ground VGND}create_ supply_set IB_SS -function {power VSYS_IB} -function {ground VGND}





Power domain

Create PD_M6, PD_IB, PD_AON power domains with the respective elements and supply sets.

Create the default power domain PD_AON using –include_scope option in the create_power_domain command.

create_power_domain PD_M6 -supply {primary M6_SS} -elements {M6}

create_power_domain PD_AON -supply {primary AON_SS} -include_scope

create_power_domain PD_IB -supply {primary IB_SS} -elements {AB/MASTER}

Set port attributes

Subsystem3 top level output ports are to be specified with –receiver_supply set and Subsystem3 top level input ports will have to be specified with –driver_supply set using set_port_attributes command.

set_port_attributes -ports "$SUBSYSTEM3_INPUT_PORTS" -driver_supply IB_SS

set_port_attributes -ports "$SUBSYSTEM3_OUTPUT_PORTS" -receiver_supply IB_SS

Subsystem3 inputs are driven by Interconnect Bus and the outputs are received by Interconnect Bus.

Logic ports and logic nets

Logic nets are created for isolation and power enable signals and are connected to the ports of M6_Power_Controller using connect_logic_net command.

create_logic_net m6_pwr_en

connect_logic_net m6_pwr_en –ports {M6_power_controller/m6_pwr_en}

create_logic_net m6_iso_en

connect_logic_net m6_iso_en –ports {M6_power_controller/m6_iso_en}





Logic ports and nets are created for isolation and power enable signals of PD_IB power domain and the nets are coupled with the created ports.

create_logic_port ib_pwr_en

create_logic_net ib_pwr_en

connect_logic_net ib_pwr_en –ports ib_pwr_en

create_logic_port ib_iso_en

create_logic_net ib_iso_en

connect_logic_net ib_iso_en –ports ib_iso_en

Isolation Cells

Isolation cells are placed at the output of PD_M6 and PD_IB domains. Retention cells are not needed as RETENTION power mode is not supported in module6.

set_isolation iso_m6 -domain PD_M6 -applies_to outputs -clamp_value 0 -location self\

-isolation_signal {m6_iso_en} -isolation_sense high -isolation_supply_set AON_SS



set_isolation iso_ib -domain PD_IB -applies_to outputs -clamp_value 0 -location self\

-isolation_signal {ib_iso_en} -isolation_sense high -isolation_supply_set AON_SS

Power states

Logical and supply expressions of power states are created based on the power state table and supply set respectively for both PD_M6 and PD_IB power domains.

add_power_state PD_M6 -state SYS_ON {-logic_expr {m6_pwr_en == 1 && m6_iso_en == 0 }} \

-state SYS_RET {-logic_expr {m6_pwr_en == 0 && m6_iso_en == 1 }} \

-state SYS_OFF {-logic_expr {m6_pwr_en == 0 && m6_iso_en == 1 }}



add_power_state PD_IB -state SYS_ON {-logic_expr {ib_pwr_en == 1 && ib_iso_en == 0 }} \

-state SYS_RET {-logic_expr {ib_pwr_en == 0 && ib_iso_en == 1 }} \

-state SYS_OFF {-logic_expr {ib_pwr_en == 0 && ib_iso_en == 1 }}



add_power_state M6_SS -state ON {-supply_expr {power == `{FULL_ON 1.09} && ground == `{FULL_ON 0.0}}}\

-state OFF {-supply_expr {power == `{OFF} && ground == `{FULL_ON 0.0}}}



add_power_state AON_SS -state ON {-supply_expr {power == `{FULL_ON 1.09} && ground == `{FULL_ON 0.0}}}



add_power_state IB_SS -state ON {-supply_expr {power == `{FULL_ON 1.09} && ground == `{FULL_ON 0.0}}}\

-state OFF {-supply_expr {power == `{OFF} && ground == `{FULL_ON 0.0}}}





Power Switch

Power switch for the PD_M6 power domain is created.

create_power_switch SW_M6 -input_supply_port {VIN VDD}

-output_supply_port {VOUT VSYS_M6}

-control_port {LEN m6_pwr_en}

-on_state {ON VIN {LEN}\

-off_state {OFF {!LEN}}

-domain PD_M6

Similarly, create UPF files for Subsystem2, 4 and 5.

The below subsystem1 design diagram follows the bottom-up approach for specifying power strategies. In Bottom-Up Approach, UPF constraints are developed from the child instance (M1 IP) which means the UPF file is first constructed for M1 IP.

FIGURE 4: Power strategy for Subsystem1

The tree diagram for Subsystem1 top hierarchy is shown below:





FIGURE 5: Subsystem1 Tree diagram

Subsystem1 consists of M1 IP, Power Domain Crossing Bridge and the Power controller. M1 IP hierarchical top consists of four power domains: PD_M1,PD_M2, PD_M3 and PDM4. M2 and M3 contains the data processing unit with instruction and data cache. Debug logic and the other remaining logic are included under PD_M1 power domain. PD_M1 is the default power domain for M1 IP. Power Domain Crossing Bridge contains slave and master that are placed in PD_M1 and PD_IB power domains respectively. Power controller is placed in the Always-ON power domain(PD_AON), which essentially controls the switching ON or OFF of all the power domains present inside the subsystem1.

5.2.1. Subsystem1 Hierarchical UPF

As mentioned in the above section, that subsystem1 UPF follows the bottom-up approach with the IP vendor provided constraints UPF file for M1 IP (child instance). Based on the constraints file, configuration, implementation UPF files needs to be developed.

Constraints UPF file defines the

Power domains and the IP elements associated with the power domains.

Elements that are need to be retained by the IP.

Isolation clamp value is specified for elements or domains or input/output ports.

Power state strategy is provided for supported power domains by the IP.

Configuration UPF file contains the following

Logic nets and ports for isolation enable and power enable signals for all the power domains.

Isolation and Retention strategies are specified based on the constraints file.

Power state with supply expression is specified with its voltage level during ON and OFF.

Implementation file defines

How the power supply should be distributed to the IP, so the supply nets and ports are created for all power domains.

Power switch strategy for each domain is specified based on the power enable signal in the configuration UPF file.

The Constraints, Configuration, Implementation UPF files are loaded in the subsystem1 Top UPF file. In addition to this the remaining modules (Power controller and Power Domain Crossing Bridge) constraints are added in the Subsytem1 Top UPF file.

Subsystem1 TOP UPF File:

Set the scope with the M1 IP instance name. Load and initiate the M1 IP UPF file.

set_scope m1_ip

load_upf m1_ip_constraints.upf

load_upf m1_ip_configuration.upf

load_upf m1_ip_implementation.upf

Now set the scope to the subsystem1 Top level

set_scope /

Define the supply nets and ports for subsystem1 top and connect to the IP level supply port

create_supply_port VDD

create_supply_net VDD

connect_supply_net VDD -ports VDD

create_supply_port VGND

create_supply_net VGND

connect_supply_net VGND -ports VGND

connect_supply_net VDD -ports m1_ip/VDD

connect_supply_net VGND -ports m1_ip/VGND

Define the connection for IP level logical ports with the Power controller

connect_logic_net m0_pwr_cntl/m0_iso_en -ports m1_ip/m0_iso_en

connect_logic_net m0_pwr_cntl/m0_pwr_en -ports m1_ip/m0_pwr_en



connect_logic_net m1_pwr_cntl/m1_iso_en -ports m1_ip/m1_iso_en

connect_logic_net m1_pwr_cntl/m1_pwr_en -ports m1_ip/m1_pwr_en



connect_logic_net m2_pwr_cntl/m2_iso_en -ports m1_ip/m2_iso_en

connect_logic_net m2_pwr_cntl/m2_pwr_en -ports m1_ip/m2_pwr_en

connect_logic_net m2_pwr_cntl/m2_ret_en -ports m1_ip/m2_ret_en



connect_logic_net m3_pwr_cntl/m3_iso_en -ports m3_ip/m3_iso_en

connect_logic_net m3_pwr_cntl/m3_pwr_en -ports m3_ip/m3_pwr_en









Define the Supply set for IB and M1 power domain





create_supply_net VSYS_M1

connect_supply_net VSYS_M1 -ports VSYS_M1

create_supply_port VSYS_IB

create_ supply_set M1_SS -function {power VSYS_M1} -function {ground VGND}

create_ supply_set AON_SS -function {power VSYS} -function {ground VGND}

create_ supply_set IB_SS -function {power VSYS_IB} -function {ground VGND}

Connect the supply net VSYS_M1 to IP level supply ports of PD_M1 power domain

connect_supply_net VSYS_M1 -ports m1_ip/VSYS_m1

Define the Power domain for Asynchronous Bridge (AB) and Power controller that is present in the Subsystem1.

Subsystem1 top level output ports are to be specified with –receiver_supply set and top level input ports will have to be specified with –driver_supply set using set_port_attributes command.

set and top level input ports will have to be specified with set using command. Define isolation Strategy for IB power domain (To clamp the master output ports of Power domain crossing bridge) and isolation Strategy for M1 power domain (To clamp the slave output ports of Power domain crossing bridge)

Define Power states with supply and logical expression for IB power domain

Define Power switch for PD_M1 power domain and output supply net is VSYS_M1

The below SoC Top design follows the bottom-up approach for specifying power strategies. All subsystem level blocks are designed and verified separately. Top level UPF file can be implemented using the multiple UPF file.

FIGURE 6: Power strategy for SoC Top

The tree diagram for SoC top hierarchy is shown below:

Click to enlarge

FIGURE 7: SoC Top Hierarchy Tree diagram

SoC TOP Level UPF file:

Set the scope for each subsystem with instance name and load the corresponding UPF file.

set_scope subsystem1

load_upf subsystem1.upf

set_scope /

set_scope subsystem2

load_upf subsystem2.upf

set_scope /

set_scope subsystem3

load_upf subsystem3.upf

set_scope /

set_scope subsystem4

load_upf subsystem4.upf

set_scope /

set_scope subsystem5

load_upf subsystem5.upf

set_scope /

Define the supply nets and ports for providing main supply to SoC top and connect to each Subsystem level supply port

connect_supply_net VDD -ports subsystem1/VDD

connect_supply_net VGND -ports subsystem1/VGND



Similarly connect the VDD and VGND to all subsystem ports

Define the connection for subsystem level logical ports of PD_IB with IB Power controller

connect_logic_net ib_pwr_cntl/ib_iso_en -ports subsystem1/ib_iso_en

connect_logic_net ib_pwr_cntrl/ib_pwr_en -ports subsystem1/ib_pwr_en



Similarly connect the ib_iso_en and ib_pwr_en ports of all subsystem with IB power controller ports

Define the Supply nets, ports and set for Always ON and IB power domain

Connect the IB power domain supply net to subsystem level IB supply ports of PD_IB power domain

connect_supply_net VSYS_IB -ports subsystem1/VDD_IB



Similarly connect the VDD_IB ports of all subsystem with the VSYS_IB supply port in top

Define the Power domain for IB that is present in the SoC top and remaining logic are included under PD_AON (default power domain).

Create power switch, power state strategy for PD_IB power domain

Define isolation Strategy for IB power domain (For PD_IB output ports that is received by Always ON power domain)

7. Design Scenarios, Issues and Resolution

This section covers the different issues observed and their resolution. Cadence Conformal Low Power LEC tool was used for Low Power Linting on UPF file. UPF itself followed UPF 2.1 standard version

7.1. Dealing with splitting of ports

The output port A in the below diagram sink to two modules, one with same supply set(M6_SS) and other with different supply set(M5_SS).

FIGURE 8 Port splitting to different supply set

In the following example, isolation strategy is applied to the crossing ports between supply set M6_SS and M5_SS. In the below command, isolation location is mentioned as “self” that results in Isolation Cell placed at the output port “A”.

set_isolation iso_out -domain PD_M6 \-isolation_supply_set AON_SS \-clamp_value 0 \-applies_to outputs \-isolation_signal devisolaten \-isolation_sense high \-source M6_SS \-sink M5_SS \-location self

This means the ports B and C will be clamped to value ‘0’. However, the port C doesn’t need to be clamped because the ports A and C are having the same supply set. This results in the following issue,

1801_STRATEGY_NON_IMPLEMENTABLE: Strategy implementation would require modifications to the design that are not allowed.

Error: Power_Intent/subsystem3.upf: Strategy 'iso_out' is not implementable at lowconn of element 'ai_ip/A'

Solution: Change the –location option from self to parent so that the isolation is placed at port B of parent instance.

7.2. Dealing with inconsistent receiver/driver supply sets

In the below diagram, the port B is having M1_SS as the receiver supply set. When running subsystem1 UPF along with the Subsystem1 RTL file separately, there will be no errors because the tool will apply the receiver supply constraint for port B and it will not check whether the Port B is received by M1_SS or not. However, while running SoC Top, the tool will check the Port B receiver supply set constraint with the receiving logic of port C supply set.

FIGURE 9: Inconsistent supply set example1

The Subsystem1 UPF receiver supply constraint for port B is defined below :

set_port_attributes –ports {B} –receiver_supply M1_SS

When checking the consistency between the receiver supply set of port B versus the supply set of port C, the tool reports the following errors:

1801_SUPPLY_ATTR_DESIGN_CONFLICT:

Error: Port 'Subsystem1/B' is received by port 'Subsystem2/C' with supply set 'M5_SS', but an inconsistent receiver supply 'Subsystem1/M1_SS' (representative: 'M1_SS') is specified by 'set_port_attributes'.

Solution: The above conflict must be resolved by changing the –receiver_supply option from M1_SS to M5_SS and by placing isolation cells between port A and port B.

However, for the below case the same conflict error can be waived off.

FIGURE 10: Inconsistent supply set example2

The above illustration depicts port B with IB_SS as receiver supply set in Subsystem1 and port D is having driver supply of IB_SS are specified using set_port_attributes command. Isolation is placed between port D(IB_SS) and M5_SS. While running Soc Top, the tool reports the following error :

1801_SUPPLY_ATTR_DESIGN_CONFLICT

Error: Port 'Subsystem1/B' is received by port 'Subsystem2/M5/E with supply set 'M5_SS', but an inconsistent receiver supply 'IB_SS' (representative: 'IB_SS') is specified by 'set_port_attributes'.

Solution: This error can be waived off because isolation has already been implemented between port D(IB_SS) and E(M5_SS).

7.3. Dealing with Top Level Boundary ports

Port B and port D in the below diagram are having AON_SS supply set and isolation is placed between port A(IB_SS) and port B(AON) and as well as between the port C(IB_SS) and port D(AON_SS). While running Subsystem3 and Subsystem2 UPF files separately, no warnings are logged.

FIGURE 11: Top Level Boundary Ports supply set connections

However, while triggering SoC top UPF linting the following warning is encountered:

Warning: 1801_STRATEGY_NO_EFFECTIVE_ELEMENT: Strategy does not apply to any design instances or ports Power_Intent/subsystem2.upf:54 Strategy 'PD_M5.ISO' has no effective elements

Since there is no OFF to ON crossings between ports B and E then the ports D and F and the specified ports are in AON_SS, this warning is logged.

Solution: This warning can be cleared by specifying the receiver and driver supply for ports B , E , D and F as IB_SS supply set using set_port_attributes command.

7.4. Dealing with Clamp Value Conflicts

FIGURE 12: Clamp Value Conflict

In RTL, port A is assigned to a constant value(‘b1) that is driving ports B and C but in UPF, isolation is placed at the output of M1 power domain with clamp value 0. Due to this conflict between RTL and UPF, the below error occurs:

1801_ISO_CLAMP_VALUE_CONFLICT: Isolation strategy clamp value conflicts with driver constraint value

Error: ‘M1/PD_M1.iso1’ specifying clamp value '0' conflicts with the propagated tied value '1' at highconn of element 'M1_top/M2/B'

Error: ‘M1/PD_M1.iso2’ specifying clamp value '0' conflicts with the propagated tied value '1' at highconn of element 'M1_top/M3/C'

Solution: These errors can be resolved by adding –exclude_elements options for port A in iso1 strategy command and set a separate isolation strategy for port A with clamp value 1.

7.5. Dealing with floating ports

Isolation will be placed at the output of the particular power domain which also includes the unconnected ports. However, floating ports don’t require isolation because those ports don’t drive any logic in the RTL.

Case 1:

FIGURE 13 Isolation at outputs that sink to same supply set

Case 2:

FIGURE 14 Isolation at outputs that sink to different supply set

For both the cases, isolation strategy is placed at the output of PD_SS1 power domain, so it is placed at all three ports A, C, B (floating port).

set_isolation iso_out -domain PD_SS1 \-isolation_supply_set AON_SS \-clamp_value 0 \-applies_to outputs \-isolation_signal devisolaten \-isolation_sense high \-location self

This results in the following issue.

1801_ISO_FLOATING_OUTPUT: Isolation strategy inserts an isolation cell driving a floating output

There is no receiver connected from the output pin of virtual inserted ISO cell 'top/ss1/B' with strategy 'top/PD_SS1.iso_out’

This can be resolved by specifying the -sink SS2 in isolation cell for the case1 and -diff_supply_only TRUE option for case2 in the isolation strategy in , since the floating port is not connected to any supply, it does not match a sink or diff_supply_only filter.

8. Best Practices to be followed while writing a UPF file

Use variables using set command to group the elements/ports.

Example: Group the instance using variable (i.e MEM_ELEMENTS) to create the power domain (PD_MEM) with Supply set (MEM_SS) for the below design. Figure 15: Instance Grouping Using Variable set MEM_ELEMENTS {TOP/M1/MEM1

TOP/M1/MEM2

TOP/M1/MEM3}

create_power_domain PD_MEM -supply MEM_SS -elements “$MEM_ELEMENTS”

Top level output ports must be specified with receiver supply set and Top level input ports must be specified with driver supply set.

Example: UPF is constructed for M1 Top Module with following I/O constraints.

Figure 16: M1 TOP I/O ports Supply Sets

set M1_IN_PORTS {A B C}set M1_OUT_PORTS {D E}set_port_attributes “$M1_IN_PORTS” -driver_supply CORE_SSset_port_attributes “$M1_OUT_PORTS” -receiver_supply MEM_SS





Clamp value must be ‘0’ for active-high signal and ‘1’ for active-low signal.

Example: consider output Port D is active HIGH and Port E is active LOW Signals. So set isolation for two ports separately.

Figure 17: Isolating Active HIGH and Active LOW ports

Following order should be followed while defining the constraints in UPF file:

Create supply port, nets and supply sets Define the receiver and driver supply set for all the top level boundary ports Create power domain Create set_port_attributes constraints for Top level ports with Driver/Receiver Supply sets and for the isolation with clamp value. Create logic port for isolation enable, power enable and retention enable signals Retention Strategy and Isolation strategy is created. Power state is defined with logical and supply expressions. Power switch is created.

set_isolation iso1 -domain PD_MEM -elements{M1 TOP/D}-location self\-isolation_signal {iso_en} -isolation_sense high -isolation_supply_set AON_SSset_isolation iso2 -domain PD_MEM -elements{M1 TOP/E}-location self\-isolation_signal {iso_en} -isolation_sense high -isolation_supply_set AON_SS





9.Conclusion

In conclusion, we have seen the different UPF constructs that can be implemented for a low power design. Also discussed about the construction of UPF file for each subsystem by following the Bottom-Up or Top-Down approach. We have seen the implementation of a SoC Top UPF file with multiple UPF files of all Subsystem in a SoC. In addition to this, debug design scenarios like port splitting, floating port, supply set and clamp value conflict are also discussed in this paper.

10. References

