Wind River Announces RISC-V Support for VxWorks RTOS

ALAMEDA, CA – Dec. 10, 2019 – Wind River®, a leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced RISC-V open architecture support for its industry-leading VxWorks® real-time operating system (RTOS). VxWorks is the most widely deployed commercial RTOS to have support for the RISC-V open hardware instruction set architecture (ISA). The company has also joined the RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit consortium chartered to standardize, protect, and promote RISC-V ISA together with its hardware and software ecosystem for use in all computing devices.

Adding RISC-V support for VxWorks comes on the heels of the recent wave of innovations made to the RTOS, making it the first to include support for C++17, Boost, Python, and the Rust collection of technologies.

“We are pleased to welcome Wind River into the RISC-V Foundation and our global ecosystem," said Calista Redmond, CEO of the RISC-V Foundation. “VxWorks significantly extends the reach of RISC-V in the embedded developer space. We look forward to continued software developments by Wind River and the RISC-V community.”

“It’s exciting to see RISC-V gain significant industry traction as it brings the dynamism of open architecture development to hardware,” said Michel Genard, vice president of product at Wind River. “Wind River is very pleased to continue innovating VxWorks while contributing to the success of RISC-V with collaborations like the ones we have with SiFive and MicroChip providing support for their Unleashed and PolarFire® SoC FPGA boards.”

“Having VxWorks support for our RISC-V-based PolarFire SoC FPGA family brings an extremely compelling offering to embedded systems designers who increasingly need real-time, and Linux capable solutions that are low power, thermally efficient, and secure,” said Shakeel Peera, associate vice president, marketing, FPGA business unit at Microchip. “Our partnership with Wind River is an important one as we work together to advance the collaborative RISC-V ecosystem and community.”

“The adoption of RISC-V by Wind River in VxWorks is a great step in the ongoing enablement of the RISC-V ecosystem,” said Dr. Naveed Sherwani, president and CEO of SiFive. “The ability to run VxWorks on SiFive Core IP and devices will enable new application markets across the world.”

Wind River will be showcasing VxWorks on the SiFive RISC-V HiFive Unleashed board at the RISC-V Summit in San Jose in Microchip’s Booth #205, December 10-12, 2019.

For more information on VxWorks visit www.windriver.com/products/vxworks/.

Wind River is uniquely positioned with its comprehensive software portfolio that supports a diverse range of developer journeys from prototype and design to development to deployment, whether teams want to start with open source and need Linux, or an RTOS, or both. This flexibility allows companies to deliver cutting-edge products that leverage the latest community-driven innovations while meeting the safety, security, and reliability requirements for mission-critical applications.



