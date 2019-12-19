videantis AI processor platform adopted for KI-FLEX autonomous driving chip

December 19, 2019, Hannover, Germany – videantis GmbH, a leading supplier of automotive deep learning, computer vision and video coding solutions, today announced the adoption of its next-generation AI multi-core processor platform and toolflow for the KI-FLEX autonomous driving chip project. Together with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS, Infineon and other leading companies and universities, videantis will develop an artificial intelligence ASIC and software development tools specifically tailored for intelligent autonomous vehicles.



Autonomous driving relies on fast and reliable processing and merging of data from several lidar, camera and radar sensors in the vehicle. As a result, the vehicle always has an accurate picture of the traffic conditions, can locate itself in its environment, and, on the basis of this information, can make the right decision in every driving situation. The process of intelligently analyzing the tremendous amounts of sensor data that capture the vehicle’s surroundings is very complex and requires high-performance, efficient, and versatile compute solutions.





Deep Learning Processor

To this end, videantis, Fraunhofer IIS, and partners are working on the KI-FLEX project to develop a powerful system-on-a-chip and associated software development tools. The algorithms used for sensor signal processing and sensor data fusion are largely based on neural networks and enable the vehicle’s exact position and environment to be understood. The chip will integrate the next-generation videantis processors and technology to run these demanding artificial intelligence algorithms in real-time and with low power consumption. This chip will also be supported by an automated tool flow from videantis, which automatically distributes and maps AI workloads onto the parallel architecture.



Under the KI-FLEX program, videantis will integrate its highly efficient and high-performance next-generation multi-core processor solution into a software-programmable and reconfigurable chip platform that processes the sensor data using AI-based methods for autonomous driving. The project is a key step toward the development of autonomous vehicles that are safe and reliable.



Project consortium includes research and industry partners



The joint KI-FLEX project, which runs through August 2022, is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) within the framework of the guidelines on promoting research initiatives in the field of “AI-based electronic solutions for safe autonomous driving (AI element: autonomous driving).”



Fraunhofer IIS is leading the project consortium, which comprises the following research and industry partners: Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, videantis GmbH, Technical University of Munich (Chair of Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Real-time Systems), Fraunhofer Institute for Open Communication Systems FOKUS, Daimler Center for Automotive IT Innovations (DCAITI, Technical University of Berlin), and FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg (Chair of Computer Science 3: Computer Architecture).





About videantis

Headquartered in Hannover, Germany, videantis is a one-stop deep learning, computer vision and video processor IP provider, delivering flexible computer vision, imaging and multi-standard HW/SW video coding solutions for automotive, mobile, consumer, and embedded markets. Based on a unified processor platform approach that is licensed to chip manufacturers, videantis provides tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of its customers. With core competencies of deep camera and video application expert know-how and strong SoC design and system architecture expertise, videantis serves a worldwide customer basis with a diverse range of target applications, such as advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving, mobile phones, AR/VR, IoT, gesture interfacing, computational photography, in-car infotainment, and over-the-top TV. videantis has been recognized with the Red Herring Award and multiple Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany.



For more information, please visit www.videantis.com .








