UMC Reports Sales for December 2019
Taipei, Taiwan, January 9, 2020--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2019.
Revenues for December 2019
|
Period
|
2019
|
2018
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
December
|
13,370,032
|
11,385,275
|
+1,984,757
|
+17.43 %
|
Jan.-Dec.
|
148,201,641
|
151,252,571
|
-3,050,930
|
-2.02%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- CSEM Bluetooth 5.1 IP icyTRX is ready for LE Audio on multiple processes
- Xiaomi and MPEG LA Announce Xiaomi's Signing of MPEG LA's HEVC License
- Synopsys Expands Portfolio of Automotive VDKs with Support for NXP S32G Vehicle Network Processor
- Andes Technology Takes the Lead in Launching RISC-V Total Solutions and Driving Industry-Academia Collaboration with over 120 Projects
- UMC Reports Sales for December 2019
Most Popular
- Synopsys to Acquire Certain IP Assets of INVECAS
- China Only Region to Register Pure-Play Foundry Market Growth in 2019
- Siemens partners with Arm to accelerate the future of mobility by redefining design capabilities for complex electronic systems
- Synopsys Releases Industry's First Bluetooth LE Audio Codec for Power-Sensitive Audio and Voice Applications
- Andes Technology Takes the Lead in Launching RISC-V Total Solutions and Driving Industry-Academia Collaboration with over 120 Projects
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page