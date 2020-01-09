UMC Reports Sales for December 2019



Taipei, Taiwan, January 9, 2020--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2019.

Revenues for December 2019

Period 2019 2018 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) December 13,370,032 11,385,275 +1,984,757 +17.43 % Jan.-Dec. 148,201,641 151,252,571 -3,050,930 -2.02%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.





