Cadence Expands Collaboration with Broadcom for 5nm and 7nm Designs

SAN JOSE, Calif., 14 Jan 2020 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it expanded its collaboration with Broadcom Inc. for the creation of semiconductor solutions targeting next-generation networking, broadband, enterprise storage, wireless and industrial applications. Building upon successful 7nm designs, Cadence and Broadcom are expanding the collaboration to include the creation of 5nm designs using Cadence® digital implementation solutions. With these Cadence solutions in place, Broadcom can further augment engineering productivity and improve silicon performance and power.

“As a global infrastructure technology leader, we’re committed to delivering innovative products that enable our customers to excel in their respective markets,” said Yuan Xing Lee, vice president and head, Central Engineering at Broadcom Inc. “With Cadence as a key silicon design partner, we’re able to achieve our power and performance goals and provide our customers with the highest quality solutions that they’ve come to expect from us.”

“We’ve collaborated with Broadcom for many years, and our expanded partnership on advanced-node design development is a result of the series of successes we’ve had together over time and our overall digital technology leadership,” said Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president of Cadence. “Given the continued proliferation of networking, broadband, enterprise storage, wireless and industrial applications, we’re dedicated to ensuring that Broadcom achieves design excellence using our latest toolsets to fuel design innovation.”

The Cadence digital implementation solutions are part of the broader digital suite, which provides optimal power, performance and area (PPA) and reduced turnaround time. The tools support Cadence’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, which enables systems and semiconductor companies to achieve system-on-chip (SoC) design excellence more efficiently. For more information on the digital suite, visit www.cadence.com/go/dspr.

