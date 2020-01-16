Imagination Technologies expands with new design centre in Romania

New European office focuses on IP designed for AI and computer vision

London, England and Timisoara, Romania; 16th January 2020 – Imagination Technologies has opened a new design centre in Timisoara, Romania. The centre will focus on IP designed for artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision. The team will initially focus on software and test activities, expanding in the future to areas such as system architecture and design.

The new site will complement the capabilities of Imagination’s existing engineering teams located around the world in the UK, Australia, India, Poland and Sweden. Imagination intends to open further engineering centres in 2020. It is headed up by Horea Pop, General Manager Romania and Director of AI Software Engineering, with an initial team of over 20 skilled engineers. Horea has aggressive targets to grow the team in the coming years.

Ron Black, CEO, Imagination Technologies, says; “Romania is fast becoming a world-class technology hub. With its extensive pool of well-educated engineering talent, a strong history of academic computer research, and strong links to the automotive software market; it’s the ideal location for Imagination’s latest European site. We’re very pleased to have Horea and the team on board and are excited about the future innovations and opportunities they will bring to Imagination.”

Horea Pop, General Manager Romania and Director of AI Software Engineering, Imagination Technologies, says; “I’m thrilled for our team to join Imagination at such an exciting time for the company. AI is a major part of how software development is shaping the future. Both the team and I are eager to add to Imagination’s IP and deliver industry leading technology at such a crucial moment in the development and deployment of AI.”

Located in the western part of Romania, Timisoara is the second largest city in Romania and an important economic hub. The economic boom resulting from several international technology companies opening offices in the area has resulted in the city attracting more talent and further investment. The academic community is highly specialised in computer science and research making Timisoara an appealing location for international technology companies.

Today Imagination employees over 870 people globally across 16 offices.

About Imagination Technologies

Imagination is a UK-based company that creates silicon and software intellectual property (IP) designed to give its customers an edge in a competitive global technology market. Its graphics, compute, vision & AI, and connectivity technologies enable outstanding power, performance and area (PPA), robust security, fast time-to-market and lower total cost of ownership. Products based on Imagination IP are used by billions of people across the globe in their phones, cars, homes, and workplaces. Imagination Technologies was acquired in 2017 by Canyon Bridge, global private equity investment fund. See www.imgtec.com .





