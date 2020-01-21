Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect and AI Package Licensed by Vastai Technologies for Artificial Intelligence Chips

State-of-the-art Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect enables faster performance and shorter development time

CAMPBELL, Calif. – January 21, 2020 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that Vastai Technologies has licensed Arteris FlexNoC Interconnect IP and the accompanying AI Package for use in its next-generation artificial intelligence and computer vision systems-on-chip (SoCs).

Vastai is headquartered in Shanghai, China, and designs dedicated chips and software development platforms to create intelligent applications for smart cities, security, education, and medical markets.

“We chose Arteris IP because of their excellent reputation and the maturity of their NoC IP,” said John Qian, CEO of Vastai Technologies. “Using Arteris IP reduced our product costs and shortened our development schedule while allowing us to achieve better performance than we thought was possible. In addition, the Arteris IP team has exceeded our expectations for local technical support and engineering expertise.”

“We are excited that Vastai Technologies is implementing our NoC IP as the dataflow backbone of their AI chips,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “Arteris IP is the only IP company continually providing unique interconnect technologies that accelerate the development of these types of complex machine learning and artificial intelligence chips.”

About Vastai Technologies

Vastai Technologies was founded in December 2018, focused on the development of the world’s leading Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision technology, and designs ASIC and software platforms for their customers. They work with their partners to provide high computing power for smart city, smart surveillance, smart education and many other AI fields.

Vastai Technology’s products focus on the optimization of Computer Vision and Video processing, providing rich features and highly-efficient performance/power for multiple AI fields covering from edge to cloud, SoCs and servers.

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs.






