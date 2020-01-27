Kneron raises $40m for next-gen Edge AI chip
By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (January 23, 2020)
Second AI accelerator chip expected this summer
Kneron, the San Diego and Taipei-based low-power edge AI startup, has raised $40 million in an A2 funding round. This funding round was led by previous backer Horizons Ventures and brings the company’s total financing to $73 million.
Kneron CEO Albert Liu told EETimes that the additional funding will be used for a variety of things, including support for the company’s upcoming second-generation AI processor, the KL720.
“[We plan to] hire engineers and developers to support current purchase orders, as well as forecasted purchase orders for the KL720, [and for] marketing and commercialization of our products, especially the KL720,” he said. He added that the company will also invest in “R&D of our future roadmap.”
